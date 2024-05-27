By Stephen Lees
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FIVE EAST
Gunnislake v Bude 2
THE Gunnislake selection committee once again had problems of availability and late withdrawals, leading to a much changed side.
David Warner (from Saltash, not Australia) received a Friday call-up, and Graham Murray, who had come to watch, was pressed into service despite a dodgy hamstring.
It was not the best preparation for a match against a strong side, Bude Seconds.
Gunnislake lost the toss and were asked to bat.
They started steadily and despite losing two early wickets had reached 72 for 2 at the halfway stage. Stephen Lees held firm at one end, while Russ Holloway played with increasing confidence with him.
The run rate increased after drinks, as Holloway found his rhythm.
Attempting to follow, Lees missed a straight one, bowled for 32.
Time for the younger players? Alas not.
Joe Organ, hero of the last two matches, played on and Holloway was caught for 51, but only after reaching a well-deserved half century.
The last eight wickets fell for 36 runs, 21 scored by the heroic limping Graham Murray.
Bude captain Mike Taylor and Charlie Gliddon (better known for his batting) were the beneficiaries of this largesse, with three wickets each.
Taylor took 3-20 from 2.4 overs of off-spin while Gliddon claimed 3-13 from his five.
A total of 162 all out was respectable, but looked on the low side for a Bude line-up who had scored 276 for 2 the previous week. While the game was in the balance, rain was perhaps the more likely chance of Gunnislake avoiding defeat.
Bude set off with intent, the score rattling along at five an over with a series of boundaries putting Gunnislake under pressure.
However, some accurate swing and seam from Lee Roberts helped bring things back under control. Roberts got the first breakthrough as Jack Miles sliced a catch to Dave Warner in the covers, departing for an aggressive 39.
Charlie Gliddon was slightly more circumspect at the other end, but showed his class, having been a first team regular throughout 2022.
On cue the rain began to fall, lightly at first and then harder.
Gunnislake gratefully scuttled off the pitch, while Bude looked to the skies, hoping for a break in the clouds.
Luckily the Gods were kind to Bude; the stopped briefly, the covers came off and the match resumed.
On a damp track Dean Organ began to mesmerise the batsmen with his gentle seam bowling.
Lee Houghton was lbw for 21 and then Gliddon snicked one to the keeper Kevin Beare, after scoring a fine 68.
Gunnislake fought to the end, but Bude slowly reeled in the required total with four overs and five wickets to spare. More importantly the rain did not reappear for a further quarter of an hour!
And so Bude went home with a maximum 20 points, while Gunnislake had to settle for six.
Things could have been different: a faster start, a stronger middle order performance, or even using up the full 40 overs all could have helped.
But it was another evenly contested match played in good spirits, and for the second week running a conclusion was reached despite the vagaries of the Cornish weather.
Gunnislake 162 all out (R Holloway 51, S Lees 32; C Gliddon 3-13, M Taylor 3-20). Bude 163-5 (C Gliddon 68, J Miles 39; D Organ 3-28). Bude Seconds (20 points) beat Gunnislake (6 points) by 5 wickets.
Scorecard: https://ccl.play-cricket.com/website/results/6289382
Gunnislake’s Iconic Opticians man of the match: Russ Holloway.