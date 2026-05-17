Plenty of action occurred before the half-time whistle, including a penalty stroke for Caradon, saved by the keeper, and a disallowed goal from Harrison Pollard for a contentious back stick call. Another disallowed goal – this time – for Truro following confusion as it whether the ball deflected off the players stick or his body – kept things interesting, but to complete the half, Chris Fasey intercepted a loose pass and rolled Walsh through. The mis-hit shot towards the far post was tapped in by hat-trick hero Hedley to give Caradon a 3-2 cushion.