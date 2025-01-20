CARADON HOCKEY CLUB LATEST
CARADON’S ladies third team visited St Austell in Trelawney League Division One of the West Hockey League on Saturday and eventually were beaten 4-2.
The visitors had the best possible start when after just 33 seconds, a trademark Claire Brown crash ball was met by Lila Johns on the edge of the D, who deftly slipped it to Charlotte Tamblyn to loft it into the roof of the net.
Caradon capitalised on this advantage nine minutes later, by converting a short corner, which was neatly finished by Johns.
Unfortunately Caradon were caught out by a St Austell short corner routine and a breakaway goal which made it 2-2.
The Saints then added two more after the break.
Caradon tried to get back into it, but couldn’t convert their chances.
The fourths were action on both days in Trelawney Division Two.
On Saturday they visited Duchy Thirds, but after a good start found themselves a goal down.
After the restart there was more Caradon pressure and after a strike was saved, player of the match Jayne Longrigg was on hand to lift the ball over the stranded keeper.
Chances came and went as they pushed for a second, but it ended 1-1.
The fourths took on Camborne School of Mines, and despite a far from enjoyable warm-up after Saturday’s exertions, proceeded to win 5-1.
Tiegan Bindon put Caradon in front after a fine pass by Amy White before 10 minutes later Izzy Hedley took a deflection goal from a run into the D by Neve Bunt.
Pippa Hedley then scored number three before Rachel Quick then had contrasting fortunes, making it 4-0 before finding the net at the wrong end.
White added the fifth after taking on the keeper and finding the net.
The player of the match award was shared by Izzy Hedley and Rachel Quick.