CARADON’S men’s first team remain on course for successive promotions following two fine home victories over the weekend in the West Hockey League Division One South.
The Liskeard-based outfit welcomed Isca Thirds from Exeter on Saturday and ran out 6-3 winners.
The visitors opened the scoring early after a contentious penalty stroke was awarded, but Tyler Walsh equalised with a dazzling solo effort, beating two defenders before firing home, before adding a second with a precise drag flick.
Slick passing through midfield allowed Ben Hedley to extend the lead, showing great composure to round the keeper and finish coolly. Moments later, Thomas Haigh struck against his former club to make it four in 15 minutes. Isca pulled one back before half-time to make it 4-2.
Caradon reasserted control in the second half, with Walsh completing his hat-trick via another drag flick and Hedley adding his second after rounding the keeper once more.
Despite several near misses – including hitting the post and a penalty stroke crashing off the bar – the home side dominated throughout despite Isca grabbing a late consolation.
Man-of-the-match went to Evan Spencer for his tireless work-rate and composure under pressure.
A relentlessly rainy Sunday saw a top-of-the-table clash between the only two unbeaten sides left in the division.
Caradon fell behind early when a penalty corner save from man-of-the-match Dan Harris could not be cleared and Bristol & West took advantage.
With tensions rising and cards served to both teams, Caradon eventually broke level from a marauding midfield run as Ben Hedley drew in multiple opponents before slipping a pass across goal to Thomas Haigh who made no mistake.
The Yellows came sprinting out of the blocks in the second half and dominated open play.
Keeping a strong press, Bristol struggled to progress up the field and a free hit won in the attacking third was picked up by Ollie Dinnis.
After scanning his options, he picked out Tyler Walsh in the D who struck a reverse hit, only to be saved by the keeper’s pads, only for centre forward Ben Hedley to clean up the scraps, much to the delight of the devoted supporters braving the rain.
The visitors then tried a plethora of penalty corner routines, but could not break down Caradon’s defensive unit, who held out to remain the only undefeated side in the league.
The seconds produced a commanding performance to claim an emphatic 8-0 win at their Devonport Services counterparts in Piran Division One.
Two superb goals from man-of-the-match Liam Champion set the tone early on – the first a deft deflection from a thunderous penalty corner strike, and the second an exquisite volley from the edge of the D.
Caradon maintained control throughout, dictating the game through their dominant midfield unit of Drew Champion, Elliot Grange, Connor Luck, and Liam Champion.
Further goals came from Ben Pennington-Ridge (2), Fenton Robins, Jon Pennington-Ridge, Jake Horton and Elliot Grange to round off a clinical attacking display.
An early push-back didn’t faze the thirds , who hosted promotion-chasing Newquay in Piran Division Two.
Man-of-the-match Ben Pennington-Ridge opened the scoring for Caradon, and the team held the lead until just before the break when Newquay equalised from a short corner.
Caradon dominated large spells of the second half, with Ben completing his hat-trick through sharp finishing and clever positioning. However, the visitors were worthy of a point.
