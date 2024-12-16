CARADON HOCKEY CLUB MEN’S ROUND-UP – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
THE first team continue to set a remarkable pace at the top of Division Two South after thrashing their Ocean City counterparts 5-1 at Lux Park on Saturday.
Caradon expected a tough challenge against their Plymouth opponents, but were ahead inside 60 seconds as Ben Hedley turned over the ball and put it in front of goal for Luke Jeffery to slot home.
Two and a half minutes later and Caradon won a short corner. Tyler Walsh stepped up to drag it around the number one runner and flick it past the keeper.
The game settled into a pattern most expected with lots of end to end play with both teams pushing hard.
Caradon worked the ball out of defence to pass to Luke Jeffery who drove it down the line and slipped it across to Drew Champion who slotted it in the net.
Both teams sought the next goal with Ocean City needing it to have any chance of an unlikely comeback, but it was Caradon who scored twice more.
First, Ben Reynolds set up Hedley to flick home before the same man made no mistake after a ball over the top by Angus Harley.
The Devonians did grab a late consolation following a series of short corners, but Caradon kept up their perfect start which has seen them rack up nine wins and score 74 goals in the process.
After a few weeks of no hockey due to weather conditions, the seconds travelled with a bare 11 to Falmouth for the last fixture before Christmas, but put in a remarkable performance to win 12-0 in Men’s Piran Division Two.
With a few key players missing, the visitors set up with a bit of fire, champing to get the game rocking.
Caradon applied pressure right from the start and it wasn’t long before the first goal came. From there on it was one-way traffic with the defence of Glen, Tim, Lal and Carl camped out on the halfway line.
The ball was moved around at pace with clinical passing from the midfield of Joe, Thomas, Ted and Jake to the waiting forwards of Martyn and Mike.
Play continued with what can only be described as exhibition hockey. The ball was moved around the opposition with pinpoint accuracy frustrating them after more goals were scored.
Caradon had a real swagger around the pitch passing the ball left and right, back and forwards connecting with nearly every pass, even a back pass to Toby to keep him interested. This was only Toby’s second touch of the whole game.
The half-time message was to continue on as they were and ensure there was no let up.
Caradon started with a high press again and controlled the game through the whole second half, while there were plenty of short corners and some great saves from the Falmouth keeper.
The scoreline doesn’t necessarily reflect the opportunities that were saved or missed, but the simplicity of play left everyone very happy with the 12-0 scoreline. A true display of how simple the game can be.
Goals came from Martin B and Mike P who helped themselves to four each, while Tim (2), Jake and Carl were also on target.
The result leaves Caradon joint top of the table with Penzance Thirds on 18 points.