With a new formation designed to capitalise on the personnel available, they looked to utilise the wings with Emma Gliddon and Daisy Hunn using their pace and skill to push balls down the lines to Amy Scott and Abbie Ingram, who drove at the Falmouth back line with a fierce determination. One such driving run saw Ingram outpace her opponent and slip a ball back for Katie Oliver to fire home and five Caradon the lead.