CORNWALL HOCKEY WOMEN’S CUP FINAL
Caradon 2 Falmouth 3
FEELINGS of frustration mixed with such a sense of pride were the overwhelming feelings after as Caradon were edged out in a thrilling final at Penzance on Saturday.
On paper the Yellows were the underdogs, but there was nothing about their mindset or demeanour that suggested it in the first 15 minutes of the game as they dominated, pressing Falmouth back into their own half and driving forward at pace.
With a new formation designed to capitalise on the personnel available, they looked to utilise the wings with Emma Gliddon and Daisy Hunn using their pace and skill to push balls down the lines to Amy Scott and Abbie Ingram, who drove at the Falmouth back line with a fierce determination. One such driving run saw Ingram outpace her opponent and slip a ball back for Katie Oliver to fire home and five Caradon the lead.
The centre-back pairing of Amy Batty and Jess Eldridge were blocking Falmouth advances, with Batty putting in a season’s best performance showing composure and calm that cleared repeated attacks to safety.
Helen Delbridge was making her usual epic saves, called into action more and more as Premier side Falmouth started to increase their intensity.
Perhaps realising that Caradon were there to win and that they had a fight on their hands, they scored twice before the break, although the East Cornwall side went into the half trailing 2-1 but with positivity and an unrelenting belief that they could still win the game.
That determination was translated into a tangible outcome within minutes of the restart as Ingram and Oliver combined again to slot home an equaliser and fire up the fantastic supporters on the sideline.
Hannah Bladon and Libby Walsh broke down Falmouth advances and made sure that entries into our circle were limited, with Jess Berry and Lila Johns ensuring that our wide options were threatening and pressuring the green defenders at every opportunity.
With the clock winding down, coach Clare Poad was content to settle for shuffles and rely on our in-form keeper and skilful youngsters to push us over the line.
But, sometimes these things are destined not to go to your way as Falmouth scored a late winner. They took a quick long corner from a questionable position, firing the ball in and somehow sneaking it past the steadfast defence.
Reflecting on the defeat, a club spokesperson said: “Heartbreak in the last minute is a tough one to take but this team play together, win together and lose together.
“There were smiles and laughter in the changing room afterwards because ultimately we know we are just privileged to be a part of it – three teams at finals day and an army of traveling support shows what a club we have.
As we sign off for this season we would like to thank everyone who has cheered us on in whatever way, all umpires, coach Poads and all family and friends.
The joint players of the match were Amy Batty and Amy Scott.
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