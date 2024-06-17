ECB Cornwall Premier League (Saturday)
Helston v Callington
CALLINGTON slipped to a first defeat in all competitions this season on Saturday as they were beaten by ten runs at Helston.
Cally’s four-pronged spin attack fought back brilliantly after Billy Taylor’s 66 got them up to 113-1, with Liam Lindsay (2-21 off 10), Harry Sawyers (3-45 off 10) and Max Waller (2-36 off 9) all helping keep the Blues to 191-9 at Beacon Parc.
Helston’s own four spinners then did similar although it was seamer Ryan Tonkin (2-44) that did some early damage as they slipped to 102-6.
But a brilliant fightback led by James Brenton (31) got Cally towards the finishing line before two late wickets fell after 13 were needed.
Cally were on the back foot early on as openers Billy Taylor and Karl Leathley added 59 before the latter was lbw to Sawyers’ leg-spin for 24.
Taylor and South African Lance Alberts (22) added a further 54 before Taylor went when he edged Waller behind to Joe White.
At 132-2, Helston were set for a score well in excess of 200, but then lost three wickets for seven runs.
Bits and pieces from the lower order got them up towards 200 with Mark Jenkin (13) and Charlie Hearn (15no) chipping in.
Cally lost Luke Brenton in the first over, and although eight of the batsmen got double figures, wickets fell regularly, including the big three of Lindsay (26), pro Graham Wagg (13) and Waller (19).
Cally still had plenty of overs in the tank and youngster James Brenton (31) was joined by Toby May in a partnership of 40.
May (17) fell a run later (143-8), run out by Alberts who took 2-22 from ten overs, but Cally were favourites again when White (17) and Ben Ellis added 36.
But White’s run out was soon followed by Steve Jenkin trapping Ellis (20) in front as the Blues edged a thriller.