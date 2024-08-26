By Gareth Davies at the Truro City Stadium
VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH (SATURDAY)
Truro City 3 Enfield Town 1
TRURO City recorded a maiden victory at their new stadium thanks to a stirring second half performance.
John Askey’s side trailed at the break due to Michael Folivi’s stunning strike from distance on 40 minutes.
But after the turnaround, City were a different beast and Seidou Sanogo restored parity with an outrageously deft backheel before Tyler Harvey took centre stage.
City’s ace marksman, who inked a new long-term contract with the Tinners on Thursday, found the mark twice to hand the hosts a deserved victory.
Askey made one change from the side which drew 1-1 at Salisbury on Tuesday evening as Jaze Kabia replaced Dom Johnson-Fisher, who dropped to the bench.
And Kabia was into the thick of the action early in the piece as a swirling wind resulted in two glorious chances for the hosts inside the 10 minutes.
Will Dean delivered a teasing free-kick into the box which wasn’t cleared and the ball fell to Harvey, who saw his poked effort from close-range saved by visiting custodian Rhys Forster.
Kabia was the next Tinner to have a sight of goal when a long ball held in the wind and the Irishman was clear. But the ball appeared to get stuck under his feet and the final effort on goal was deflected just wide.
In the early stages, Enfield did have the ball in the net, direct from a corner, but referee Gary Parsons ruled that City gloveman Dan Lavercombe had been fouled before the net rippled.
The rest of the half was largely uneventful for the 1508 fans who descended on the Truro City Stadium. But the pendulum swung in Enfield’s favour as half-time appeared on the horizon.
Sanogo was dispossessed in his own half by Folivi who strode forward and let fly from outside the box and the ball found the top corner.
City then had a good chance to level before the turnaround as Dean fired straight into the arms of Forster.
At the break, Truro were forced into a change when Sam Sanders was withdrawn owing to injury and Connor Riley-Lowe was thrust into the fray.
And with City starting the second stanza well, they were rewarded with a piece of individual brilliance from Sanogo.
Tom Harrison released Kabia who chased a lost cause and the former Livingston attacker found Harvey inside the box. Harvey laid the ball off to Sanogo and with his back to goal, he backheeled past Forster and into the net.
The momentum instantly shifted to Truro and Enfield collapsed, conceding a second just three minutes later.
A Dean free-kick saw the Towners fall asleep defensively, allowing Harvey to ghost in at the far post to head back across goal and into the net.
Truro were now ahead and in complete control with further chances coming and going. Harrison and Oxlade-Chamberlain were narrowly off target before Harvey bagged his second of the afternoon, when he seized on a loose ball to sweep home after a long throw wasn’t dealt with by the visitors.
Harvey came within a coat of paint of bagging a fine treble when he crashed a header off the crossbar before he left the pitch to a standing ovation two minutes from time, replaced by Andrew Neal.
City almost put gloss on a fine performance as time ticked down when Ryan Law fired across goal and with Forster beaten, his effort went just wide.
TRURO CITY: Lavercombe, Oxlaide-Chamberlain, Harrison, Sanders (Riley-Lowe, 45), Love-Holmes, Sanogo, En-Neyah (Kuleya, 88), Dean, Law, Harvey (Neal, 88), Kabia (Palfrey, 88). Sub not used: Johnson-Fisher.