Tamar Trotters Jenny Pitt, Paul Gregg, Luke Attwood took part in the Barcelona Ironman on October 6.
For all three it was their first attempt at this massive endurance challenge which consisted of a 2.4-mile sea swim, 114-mile cycle and 26.2-mile run, a total of 140.3-miles.
The three athletes spent many months of disciplined hard training and personal sacrifice so that they could compete in this race, but not only did they finish, they completed it in phenomenal times of 11 hours 21 minutes (Jenny), 11 hours 18 minutes (Paul), and 11 hours 48 minutes (Luke).
These incredible times put the Tamar Trotter triathletes within the top half of the field of 3000 athletes from all age groups, following on the heels of the 200 professional athletes who were also competing in this event.
The athletes were cheered on by their families and friends who travelled to Spain to witness this amazing event. The supporters were present at sunrise for the start which was a very emotional time for everyone.
The race director’s speech brought athletes and spectators to tears when he stated that the racers had come from 91 different countries to join together in friendship to inspire others in the hope that the world might be a better place.
It was humbling to see some make their own movements in prayer, and the nervousness of the athletes was certainly palpable. Loud motivational music then followed and a warmup which ramped up the excitement as they entered the water.
At the finish the crowd were whipped up to a frenzied euphoria, everyone sharing the athletes’ very special moment as the loudspeaker hailed for each and everyone crossing the line – ‘YOU ARE AN IRONMAN’. This brought tears of joy to the supporters as well as athletes.