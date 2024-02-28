CAMELFORD boss Reg Hambly felt the referee made the ‘correct decision’ after their SWPL League Cup quarter-final with St Austell was postponed for a third time last night.
The Camels were due to visit Poltair Park on February 10 and February 21, both of which fell foul of the weather, and as per league rules, home advantage was switched.
After two days of dry weather, Trefrew Park passed a lunchtime inspection.
However, heavy rain swept into the North Cornwall town towards tea time, and by 6.45pm, just 45 minutes before kick-off, the decision was made that the pitch was too dangerous.
A philosophical Hambly told the Post: “We were obviously very disappointed with the game being called off last night.
“After two days of dry weather the pitch was looking good at 4pm. But unfortunately, heavy, sweeping rain in the two hours before kick-off saturated it.
“Both teams wanted to play but in fairness the ref made the correct decision, bearing in mind we could have played 120 minutes and there was no sign of the rain stopping.”
The tie has been rescheduled now for Wednesday, March 13, which has affected a number of other fixtures.
League secretary Phil Hiscox has also confirmed that with the season having just two months to go, any postponement on March 13 will see the tie played that same night at St Austell if required.
Last night’s postponement has also had a knock-on effect for the rest of the competition and some league fixtures.
Playing the quarter-final next week wasn’t an option due to St Austell’s Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final with Liskeard Athletic at Wadebridge Town on Tuesday night, and with March 13 a date both teams were already available for with it being the scheduled semi-final night, that is when the game will be played.
The semi-final, which will see the winners take on Elburton Villa at Dobwalls, has been moved back nearly a week to Tuesday, March 19.
Camelford’s league fixture against Sticker, rescheduled for March 19 will now be played on April 16, while Dobwalls’ away game at Callington Town on March 20 has been moved to April 10 so that the Dingos aren’t playing and hosting a semi-final on the same night