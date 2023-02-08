GUNNISLAKE warmed up for their St Piran League Cup derby with St Dominick this weekend by beating St Mawgan 3-1 at Butts Meadow on Saturday.
The Lakers led 2-0 at the break thanks to Lee Robinson’s double, and although St Mawgan pulled one back early in the second-half, Harry Southcott’s penalty on the hour sealed all three points.
See this week’s paper along with a round-up from the rest of the St Piran League East games which included a 2-0 victory for Altarnun and Millbrook Reserves putting six past Launceston Reserves at Jenkins Park.