By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS – ‘THE FOSSILS’
AFTER the poor conditions of the week before, the weather was much the same, but at least the water droplets were smaller which meant that play was possible in uncomfortable circumstances.
But thankfully it was a ‘fun’ game – ‘Odds and Evens’.
Each of the three-man teams needed to record two scores on the odd numbered holes and three on the evens.
With a smaller entry list due not only to the weather but other engagements, 15 teams battled with the elements and the course but four needed the help of the Ghost where captain Chris de Beaufort filled that role.
The weather might have been awful but there were some fantastic scores.
Top of the pile with a superb total of 97 were Kevin Smith, Guy Pennington and Pete Mehigan, six ahead of Phil Macey, Allan Joel and Terry Higgins.
Results: 1 Kevin Smith, Guy Pennington and Pete Mehigan – 97; 2 Allan Joel, Terry Higgins and Phil Macey – 91; 3 Phil Cumming, James Simpson and Melvyn Carter – 90; 4 Chris de Beaufort, Will Carslaw and Alec Brannan – 89.
Ladies Section by Sue Wenmouth
Wednesday Stableford – Wednesday, August 14
Results: 1 Anita Gruitt – 38pts; 2 Sally Floyd – 37pts; 3 Helen Wormald – 36pts; Sue Wenmoth – 32pts; Cheryl Bridgeman – 31pts; Wendy Phillips – 30pts.
9 Hole Stableford – Wednesday, August 14
Results: 1 Carole Webb – 18pts; 2 Hazel Beadle – 17pts; 3 Chris Crichton – 14pts (c/b); 4 Viv Kessak – 14pts.
Jubilee Cup – Saturday, August 17
THE winner – Anita Gruitt – is on a roll with success in the Stableford on Wednesday and the Jubilee Cup on Saturday, cutting her handicap to 16.6 in the process.
Results: 1 Anita Gruitt (83-17) – 66; 2 Karen Ford (96-27) – 69; 3 Pam Hughes (92-22) – 70; 4 Helen Wormald (95-24) – 71; 5Karen Cook (88-16) – 72; 6 Sam Peach (80-7) – 73.