WERRINGTON batsman Mark Gribble has been recalled to the Cornwall squad for Sunday’s NCCA T20 Super 12s double-header with Berkshire and Shropshire at Slough.
Gribble enjoyed a fine summer last year and started 2024 with a match-changing 47 from just 40 deliveries at Helston last weekend.
The Werrington vice-captain will likely bat in the top five or six if selected, and replaces unavailable fast bowler Callum Wilson in a 12-man squad which is captained by Gribble’s former club mate, Paul Smith.
Helston opener Karl Leathley, who struck 51 against Werrington last Saturday before following it up with a century in their National Club Championship victory over Cornwood a day later, is also named.
Sunday sees three matches scheduled at Slough with Berkshire taking on Shropshire at 10am before Cornwall take on the loser of that game at 1pm and the other side at 4.30pm.
The Cornwall squad is as follows: Paul Smith (capt), Alex Blake, Alex Bone (wkt), Ben Ellis, Mark Gribble, Karl Leathley, Will MacVicar, Matt Robins, Adam Snowdon, Billy Taylor, Max Tryfonos, Ellis Whiteford. Scorer: Dave Eggins.