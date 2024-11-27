By Brian Phillips
Looe and District Pool League, sponsored by the Coddy Shack and Solar – Week Seven
DIVISION ONE
WITH many of the leagues top players playing in the Inter League finals day in Bodmin on Sunday, two games – Sports A versus Sports B and Pelynt Cutouts against Moonshiners – were both postponed.
One game that did go ahead was the ever improving JJ’s, hot on the heels of league leaders Sports A.
They welcomed fellow promoted side Marquee in what should have been a close match, the visitors struck first with Neil Hilton demolishing Rhys Toms 2-1
But that proved to be the only point as JJ’s went through the gears not dropping any frames as JJ Webber managed an eight-ball clearance against Jimmy Miles en route to a 2-0, then in stepped heavyweights Stewart Appleby, Andy Kenny and Jerry Richards to put away Rob Bilsbourgh, James Chudleigh and Jason Spring respectively.
That result puts JJ’s two points behind Sports A at the top having played a game more.
The other game played was Looe Social against Harbour Sharks, which is already looking like a relegation scrap come end of season.
Lewis Penhaligan took on the Welsh wizard Roger Stephens 2-0 in a battle of the captains, but the Sharks hit right back with the reliable Phil Dingle and Matt Gouriet rolling over Nick Scween and Mark Scoble respectively.
Colin Bell beat Pete Burke to level things at 2-2,
But it was the Sharks that moved four points clear of their basement rivals as Chris Woods beat veteran Ian Bassett 2-1.
DIVISION TWO
LEADERS Barbican welcomed JJ’s Pooligans in a top of the table clash.
Si Hunt struck first for the Barbican rolling over Aaron Rix without reply, but that spurred JJ’s into action as Elliot Keen and Tiago Bond took flight against the Wright brothers to go in front.
Kieran Bond then secured the bonus point with a whitewash of Steve Graham.
In the last match, Justin Woods had to much in the tank for young Blaine Walton (2-0).
The 3-2 success for Pooligans saw them go top of the pile.
JJ’s C-Men crossed the water to take on the leagues newbies, the Ship, who were searching for their first league victory.
But the C-Men were having none of it, running the first three games thanks to Toby Spring, Mike Busby and Brandon Kebbel, taking Ollie Palmer, Finley O’Brien and the league’s oldest player, Dave Merrifield.
Claire Henwood did stop the rot with a 2-1 win over Callum Smith before Jamie Wright made it 4-1 by seeing off Josh Henwood.
Lowly Legion B pulled off a somewhat unexpected result at home against the Halfway Crooks.
Despite all but one game going the distance, Legion won the game inside three frames as Phil Cunningham, Dean Short and Faye Short rolled over Chris Elford, Matt Olver and Mike Prowse.
Duane Elliott stopped the rot by showing his second division prowess in beating Harvey Short to zip, but Kye Skeldon put the icing on the victory cake for the Bs, squeeking past Ellie Buckingham for a superb 4-1 victory.
The league’s second bottom side Harbour Moon played host to Legion A in what should have been a seesaw match.
But nobody told the Legion as Bob Webb put them ahead by beating Jack Thomas.
Daryl Beard made light work of beating Craig Skeldon, but the As went into overdrive, running the last two games for a heavy victory.
Darren Thomas, Logan Singleton and Sue Jones took out Sean Caudwell, Jo Ridley and George Miller despite the latter games going the distance.