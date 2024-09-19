Grassroots Sports latest round-up
CRICKET
Cornwall Under 11s
THE Cornwall Under 11s team had a great end to their season in September, winning by 122 runs against Somerset at Werrington.
Cornwall lost the toss and were sent in to bat.
They went out and set a fantastic target of 310-9 from their 40 overs, helped by 104 extras.
Contributing to the set target was the partnership formed when opening batsman Jude Egford (aged 11) was joined on the field in the 17th over by Dontai Joseph (aged 10).
The pair worked together in a complementary manner for 17 overs and built a mammoth 177-run partnership.
Throughout the overs, they both scored boundaries all around the ground with Jude scoring an outstanding 102, while Dontai chipped in with 52.
Cornwall then went out to field and kept the run rate low with Tino Marrion, Will Conway and Jayce Kellow all bowling maiden overs within their stint and Somerset all out after 36.2 overs with Hugo Laurence (3-19) Jayce Kellow (3-7), Will Conway (2-23) and Will Martin (1-37), all in the wickets.
The win rounded off a good season for the team which also saw them spend a week at the Under 11s Kings College Cricket Festival in Taunton with head coach Tim Marrion and Ben Homan.
Cornwall had the opportunity to play against county teams from Kent, Dorset and special international guests from the Kings College in Barbados.
The week was a fantastic show of talent from all the Under 11s who participated and who have worked hard over the season to establish their individual places within the squad.
GOLF
Porthpean Golf Club
A 50-strong field took part in the seniors Monthly Medal for September at the start of the month with over 80sveteran Lionel Johns carding a nett 64 to win by a stroke from Division One winner Peter Bradbury.
Chris Maggs and Mike Hackett were second and third on countback, with Maggs scoring the lowest gross of 76.
Division Two winner and second overall Phillip James scored a nett 64, three strokes clear of Steve Sloggett, Bob Hartnoll and Derek Masters in second, third and fourth on countback.
With a rollover on the twos from the previous week in play, only two were recorded and only one of those entered, so Tony Kellow was the happy recipient of a pot of over £60.
It was also Monthly Medal time for the ladies on Wednesday, September 4, as Teresa Phillips won the treble with the best gross and nett scores of 48 and 31 over nine holes, and the only two of the day.
In second place Roma Cook scored a nett 36, a stroke ahead of Jenny Botto in third.
For the men on the same day it was the latest round of Summer League with a winning score of 38 points giving maximum league points to Mike Hackett on countback from Stuart Elliott in second.
Trevor Gilmore was third with 34, a point ahead of Steve Arthur and Ray Nancholas in fourth and fifth on countback.
Mike Partridge had the best 32 points of five players to take the last league point, along with the only two of the day.
Michael Meares won the Sunday Stableford, and carded the only two, with 36 points, on countback from Tony Kellow in second.
A point back Robin Charnock, Peter Brown and Dave Parsall took the next three places on countback.
The seniors competition on Tuesday, September 10 was a two-man scramble.
Steve Arthur and partner Alan Latham scored a nett 59 to win by four strokes from Vince Dymock and Barry Carhart in second.
A stroke back on 64 were Derek Masters and Richard Holmes in third on countback from fourth-placed Keith Boulton and Mike Hackett.
It was a midweek strokeplay competition for the men on the Wednesday won by Tony Kellow with lowest gross and nett scores of 72 and 67 respectively, three nett strokes clear of the next four players in order, Mike Hackett, Dave Parsall, Danny Lawer and Steve Arthur. Three twos were recorded.
A special day for the ladies, also on Wednesday, with the annual Open competition.
Thirteen teams of three from all over the county competed in a Team Stableford with two best scores to count on each hole.
The home team, comprising Julie Bradbury, Jackie Oliver and Ann Mee, scored 73 points to win by two from two teams, both from Falmouth, in second and third on countback.
They were, in second, Eleanor Richards, Brenda Arch and Mel Byrne, and third, Donna Craig, Sally Ingle and Carol Sanz.
After a 6-0 drubbing on the Monday, the Seniors made some amends with a 5-1 victory against Falmouth on Thursday in the latest rounds of friendly matches.
In the final of the Two Brian's season-long seniors knockout competition, after a tight finish that was only settled on the 18th, Paul Farquhar beat Michael Taylor by the narrowest of margins.
Saturday, September 14 was given over to a fundraiser on behalf of the RNLI in the name of a former Porthpean member Jed Hore.
In a four-man team event with two scores to count on each hole, 94 points secured a victory for Jim Oliver, Peter Fox, Will Mee and Martyn Wonnacott, by a point from Gary and Steve Simmons, Wayne Rockwall and Peter Brown.
‘Nearest the pin’ prizes went to Steve Simmons and club owner Glyn Rowett on the 8th and 11th respectively, while Lewis Jackson had the longest drive on 18. Over £450 was raised on the day.
The ladies played out a medal competition on Sunday, September 15 with Teresa Phillips carding a nett 66 to win by a stroke from Jackie Oliver who had the lowest gross score of 86. Ann Mee was third with a nett 70.
The men's knockout competitions have now been completed and the results are as follows: Nine-hole Knockout winner: Dave Parsall; Runner-up: Danny Lawer; 18-hole Knockout winner: Steve Arthur; Runner-up: Jeremy Maude; Andrew Prowse Bowl winners: Dave Sweet and Rob Mallett; Runners-up: Mike Taylor and Vince Dymock; Club Championship Plate winner: Simon Hartley; Runner-up: Paul Farquhar; Club Championship winner: Jeremy Maude; Runner-up: Tony Kellow.
ST AUSTELL GOLF CLUB BY SUE PASCOE
Seniors Four Man Scramble – Tuesday, September 3
Results: 1 Paul Edmunds, David Barnes, Martin Watkins and Martin Roseby – 55.4; 2 Cliff Burnett, Nigel Hitchens, Steve Pill and Terry Coplin – 56.4; 3 Duncan Connabeer, Ian Bramley, Jeremy Pyatt and Mark Rawle – 56.5 (c/b).
Midweek Stableford – Wednesday, September 4
Result: 1 Luke Patton – 38pts; 2 Darren Butler – 37pts; 3 Andy Allum – 36pts.
Seniors match at Carlyon Bay – Friday, September 6
THE local derby ended all square following a 4-4 draw.
Men’s Individual Cancer Stableford – Saturday, September 7
ON A DAY which raised £236 for St Dennis Cancer Research plus the proceeds from the raffle, Nigel Tate won on countback from Robin Poad.
Results: 1 Nigel Tate – 41pts (c/b); 2 Robin Poad – 41pts; 3 Adrian Armstrong – 40pts (c/b).
Lady Vets Individual Stableford with double points on the par fives – Monday, September 9
Results: 1 Julie Green – 42pts; 2 Caroline Cudmore – 28pts; 3 Rosemary Mitchell – 26pts.
Seniors’ away match at Launceston – Monday, September 9
THE trip to North Cornwall proved fruitless as the hosts ran out 4.5 to 0.5 winners.
Seniors’ Individual Stableford – Tuesday, September 10
Division One: 1 Gary Johns – 40pts; 2 Martin Barnicle – 37pts; 3 Trevor Robinson – 36pts (c/b).
Division Two: 1 Paul Bourton – 37pts; 2 Ray Bell – 36pts; 3 Jeff Oliver – 35pts (c/b).
Division Three: 1 Duncan Connabeer – 38pts; 2 Bru Barry – 36pts; 3 Martin Roseby – 34pts.
Midweek Stableford – Wednesday, September 11
Results: 1 Henry Ward – 38pts; 2 Roy Purlan – 34pts (c/b); 3 Dave Morgan – 34pts.
Ladies Texas Scramble in Teams of Four – Thursday, September 12
Results: 1 Wendy Kingdon, Brenda Marsh, Sylvia Rawle and Joan Scullion – 61 (c/b); 2 Trudy Metherell, Cathy Mills, Jackie Nile and Sue Pill – 61.
Men’s Individual Medal and Excelsior Cup for any player not having won an Individual Trophy in the past year – Sunday, September 14
Excelsior: 1 Steve Kellow – 61; 2 Paul Bowden – 64; 3 Kevin Roach – 67 (c/b).
Individual Medal
Division One: 1 Steve Humphreys – 66; 2 Steve Grose – 69; 3 James Thomas – 70 (c/b).
Division Two: 1 Paul Wilkinson – 67 (c/b); 2 Peter Groocock – 67 (c/b); 3 Adrian Couzens – 67.
Division Three: 1 Kevin Metherell – 66; 2 Simon Austin-Rattenbury – 67 (c/b); 3 Mark Rawle – 67.
Division Four: 1 Brett Allen – 66; 2 Sean Williams – 67 (c/b); 3 Jamie Bullock – 67.
Ladies’ Weekend Stableford – Saturday, September 14
Results: 1 Karen Trethewey – 41pts; 2 Hayley Beard – 28pts.
Mixed Team of Four with Best Man and Best Lady to score on each hole – Sunday, September 15
Results: 1 Andy Peers, Kevin Metherell, Sue Pascoe and Trudy Metherell – 79pts; 2 Mike Rogers, Duncan Connabeer, Chris Brown and Mary Richards – 77pts (c/b).