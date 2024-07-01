Cornwall Cricket League County Division One round-up – Saturday, June 29
GRAMPOUND Road continue to set a blistering pace at the top of the table after thrashing mid-table Paul at Hutchens Park.
The Road, who are now 13 points clear of Newquay with two games in-hand, racked up an impressive 271 all out.
Tom Hughes (37) and number three Chris Roberts laid the foundations with 37 and 86 respectively before Sri Lankan pro Ravi Karunarathna smashed 71 from just 29 balls in an innings which included 11 fours and two sixes.
Wickets tumbled towards the end with Will Trenoweth taking 5-31 from just 3.3 overs.
Paul were going okay at 77-1, but once Ben Brooks (28) and Kameron Collins (47) were separated, only Jacob Pengelly (33) made much impression as they were dismissed for 149.
Seamers Lewis Sanders (4-34) and Daniel Ferris (4-17) shared eight wickets.
Newquay lost pace as they were beaten by four wickets at neighbours Roche.
The coastal club batted first and were dismissed for 161 with Adam Jenkin and Callan Jenkin the only men to pass twenty.
Oscar Green (2-27), Jacob Rowe (2-39) and Ryan Clark (2-48) did most of the work before Shaun Trudgeon’s 0-2 ended the innings.
It was game on with the home side at 123-5, but Trudgeon completed a good allr-ound day with an unbeaten 58 as they crossed the line in the 44th over.
Nick Slack (2-28) and Toby Chillingworth (2-33) shared four wickets.
Hayle are third after a workmanlike 51-run success at Mullion.
Openers Ben Homan and Tim Marrion added 74 before they slipped to 115-4, Joss Hearn (3-26) doing much of the damage.
But a rapid 41 from Marc Sweeney helped them get up to 192 all out.
Hayle seamers Matt Lello (2-20) and James Franklin got stuck in early on, and although there was 32 from James Dark, spinners Tom Sharp (2-17) and Matt Jacka (3-28) ensured there was no let up.
Falmouth put in a solid all-round performance to earn a five-wicket success at St Erme.
At 101-5 the home side were slightly behind the game, but Samuel Townsend and Cornwall Over 50s captain Sean Hooper added 78 before a late collapse saw them dismissed for 211.
Father and son Duncan and Haydn Ayres shared five wickets with Sohail Tariq and Callum Stephens also chipping in.
Falmouth’s batting was solid.
Openers Adrian Noott (17) and Harry Roberts (47) added 48 before William Hocquard (55) and James Tomlinson took the score to 152-3.
It was game on at 155-4, but Tomlinson (41) and John Richardson (24no) ensured there was no drama.
Beacon won a close contest by 25 runs against visiting Wadebridge Seconds.
Ben James (29) and Jordan Thomas (43) were out by 103-5, but Jack Thomas (30) and Gareth Mankee (50) rallied before Steve Gunner (4-14 off 4.4) ran through the lower order as they were dismissed for 192.
The visitors were in command at 101-1 with Ross McLachlan and Sam Richards at the crease, but they were both gone at 129-3, and from there wickets tumbled.
Darren Proctor took 3-36 from ten overs while Jordan Thomas claimed 3-30.
Camborne Seconds hammered their Penzance counterparts who remain without a win.
Sam Eva smashed the highest score in the division so far this season – 163 – as they racked up 348-6.
His 138-ball knock contained 21 fours and two sixes while Gary Stephens (52) and William MacDonald (35) contributed heavily.
The reply lasted 41 overs as Penzance were dismissed for 156, opener Wilfred Bartlett making 52.
Noah Kitchen added 34 as Piran Moyle (3-34), Ryan Pascoe (2-31) and Jake Symons (2-34) shared seven wickets.