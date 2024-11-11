LOOE GOLF CLUB LADIES’ VETS SECTION
By Sara Walker
IN CALM, cloudy weather, 16 lady vets played a three-ball Stableford on Thursday, October 31, with the best two scores to count off the blues over nine holes with a gimme, gimme, gimme (a free putt on the green, a free drop (not from a bunker or out of bounds) and a free shot other than the green.
Winners with 50 points were Vera Bennett, Sandy King and Maria Turnbull, one point ahead of Margaret Bunton, Jackie Courts and Sheila Tilbrook.
Two points further back were Kathryn Morcom, Sara Walker and Shirley Nicholls in third.
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES’ SECTION
By Sue Wenmoth
Wednesday Fun Day – October 30
THEME of the competition was a nod to Halloween as teams of four played a Stableford with three scores to count on the first nine holes and two on the back nine, plus doubling the score on the par threes.
Although the greens have been hollow tined recently, they still putted well and the plus was that all ladies were dry throughout the game.
Pumpkins were not prizes but all the chocolate prizes were mainly in orange!
The organiser does not usually play, but as there was a late drop out, Sue stepped in.
Results: 1 Sue Wenmoth, Pam Hughes, Karen Ford and Carol Abbott – 105pts; 2 Julie Cleaton, Sally Floyd, Hilda McKinley and Gill Connor – 103pts.
Wednesday Stableford – November 6
THE wet course in certain areas combined with long rough and the leaves meant any mistakes would be punished.
Although there was no sun the day was dry and warm.
Stableford results: 1 Sue Wenmoth – 37pts; 2 Louisa McCartney – 37pts; 3 Hilda McKinley – 34pts; 4 Debbie Flanagan – 34pts; 5 Pam Hughes – 32pts; 6 Helen Wormald – 32pts; Nine-hole Stableford results: 1 Roxy Smith – 13pts; 2 Vera Nancekivell – 13pts.