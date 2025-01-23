St Mellion Golf Club latest
Seniors’ Section ‘The Fossils’ by Keith Field
SMILES abounded on Thursday, January 16 as finally the Fossils played their first competition of 2025, for many their first outing in a month.
A straightforward Texas Scramble gave the players a gentle way back into the groove. The Kernow course was in superb condition bearing in mind the problems of the recent storms etc., and the greens in particular deserved much praise.
With just four drives required for each player it was expected that nervous drives on 17 and/or 18 would not feature for many teams, but as the scores came in, it became clear that quite a number of players were in good shape and really competitive cards were on the table.
Such was the closeness that until the final card was in, the result was in doubt with just 0.1 between first and second, as was the case for third and fourth.
Third and fourth places were also determined by just 0.1 of a point.
Results: 1 Marc Nash, David Orriss and Guy Pennington – 61.9; 2 Andy Bryan, Allan Evans and Mike Richardson – 62; 3 Tony Hurley, Pete Mehigan and Keith Field – 63.2; 4 Lawrence Rowley, Alex Brannan and Mike D Newton – 63.3.
With the Scramble proceeding in parallel, a single Winter Greensomes was also played out between the pairings of Ian Edwards and Pete Williams and Tony Prout and Pete Campion.
Neither team could establish a commanding lead but by the time they reached the 18th, Prout and Campion held a slender one-hole lead. With just a half needed for victory, Edwards and Williams were in no mood to concede and took the hole.
The 19th was a stalemate before Edwards and Williams held their nerve on the next for a fine success.
Thursday, January 23’s action which was due to see five Greensomes matches and an entertaining Waltz played, was called off following a morning of heavy rain before the players arrived.
Ladies’ Section by Sue Wenmoth
Wednesday Fun Day – January 15
AFTER several weeks and even months of a lack of sunshine, it magically made an appearance on January 15, meaning the usual winter layers needed to be removed and the sunglasses applied.
The course had recovered well after all the rain with just a few soft areas, while the greens ran well.
There were three teams of three playing a ‘Waltz’- 123,321 scores to count and double the scores on the Par Threes.
There was also a nine-hole competition played as an Individual Stableford.
The results of each competition were as follows: Nine Holes: 1 Vera Nancekivell – 16pts; 2 Hazel Beadle – 15pts; 3 Chris Crichton – 13pts; Eighteen Holes: 1 Sue Wenmoth, Phillippa Bown and Karen Ford – 93pts; 2 Julie Cleaton, Sue Newton and Wendy Phillips – 80pts; 3 Pam Hughes, Pauline Windscheffel and Helen Wormald – 77pts.