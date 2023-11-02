IT is that time of year where nominations for the England Golf Awards are being invited. To enter an individual, a club or a county which you think are deserving of one of the awards, go to www.englandgolfawards.org
Here is a list of the awards which can be voted for. The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday.
- Club of the Year: Recognises the club which has best engaged with its local community by offering an accessible and inclusive environment which adheres to safeguarding standards.
- County of the Year: Awarded to a county who has worked tirelessly to put players and clubs at the heart of its operations in 2023.
- Sustainability Project of the Year: Celebrating those who have run a successful sustainability project, whether that’s improving habitats, reducing inequalities, or investing in green technology.
- Lifetime Service Award: Honours someone who has made a remarkable contribution to golf over many years by supporting their club, county, volunteers, or visitors.
- Volunteer of the Year: Recognises a person whose activities and achievements have made an impact on the club and players they support.
- Young Volunteer of the Year: Awarded to a young person under 25 who represents the very best of their generation and has made a positive difference through their approach, character, activities, and ideas.
- Participation & Development Coach of the Year: A PGA-accredited coach who is inspiring new and existing players and helping them get more from the game through their passion, skills, and initiatives.
- Women & Girls Trailblazer: Recognises those who have helped to tackle under-representation by raising awareness and providing opportunities for women and girls to take up the game or continue to enjoy the sport.
- Diversity & Inclusion Champion: Awarded to the individual/s, facilities, or organisation who have helped to tackle under-representation and encourage groups to take up the game or continue to enjoy the sport.