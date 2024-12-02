By Keith Field
St Mellion Golf Club Seniors’ Section latest – ‘The Fossils’
AFTER the previous week’s abandonment due to snow, last Thursday’s conditions were pretty good with the fairways and greens in excellent condition.
Thursday brought a new format which had a mixed reception from the players that required the three-man teams to base their team score on the best Stableford score and the worst!
The format ensured that all members of the team putted out in an attempt not to include a big zero on the card. Quite a few teams experienced a team member picking up early after forgetting that the lowest score counted. Quite a few players expressed their reservations about the format but it certainly focused minds and involved all team members.
Yet again a Ghost was required as many two balls went out (eight in total) and again, he did well. This week Simon Waddington filled the role and elevated Allan Joel and Albert Gunning into top spot with their 62 points, but alas his own team featured less well.
Aside from the winners, Dave Morton, Peter Lee and Ted Ahier also scored 62.
Third and fourth teams scored 60 points and fifth to seventh tabled 59 so the adjudicator had to utilise the Ghost’s score into eight cards and then take countback into account.
Such was the relative closeness of the scoring, many a team will have reflected on the holes where one or more players failed to register a score!
Results: 1 Albert Gunning, Allan Joel and Ghost – 62; 2 Dave Morton, Peter Lee and Ted Ahier – 62; 3 Ian Edwards, Lawrence Rowley and John Smith – 60; 4 Alex Naismith, Alec Brannan and Colin Marshall – 60; 5 Melvyn Carter, John Clements and Ghost – 59; 6 Keith Abbott, Keith Field and Mike Tamblin – 59; 7 James Simpson, Alan Malvern and Ghost – 59.