Although the temperature was above average, the 52 golfers found that the balls didn’t fly quite so far, but even so the format produced some very good scores with the winners being David Furse and Alec Brannan with 41 points, two ahead of Mike Richardson and Peter Lee who were two ahead of Mike Tamblin and Rob Parsonage, Alan Malvern and Ian Edwards and Will Carslaw who were third to fifth in that order.