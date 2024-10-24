By Sue Wenmoth
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES’ SECTION
THE ladies’ competitions seem to have avoided the recent poor weather.
Weekend Medal – Saturday, October 12
Results: 1 Dee Peake – 73 (89-16); 2 Wendy Phillips – 77 (99-22); 3 Pam Hughes – 78 (98-20).
Mallard Trophy – Sunday, October 13
THIS is a par bogie competition with+ - for a net birdie, 0 - for a net par and_ - for over par
Scores are calculated at the finish and any player with 0 or a + number has played well.
Results: Winner: Pam Hughes – 0; Runner-up – Wendy Phillips – 0; 3 Karen Cook – -1.
Founder Cup – Saturday, October 19
Results: 1 Karen Cook –71 (87-16); 2 Sam Peach – 72 (80-8); 3 Bridgitte Worth – 73 (94-21).
Wednesday Medal – October 23
Medal Results: 1 Bridgitte Worth – 74 (95-21); 2 Sue Wenmoth – 76 (90-14); 3 Julie Cleaton – 76 (93-17).
Nine-hole Stabelford results: 1 Carole Webb – 15pts; 2 Hilary Wratten – 14pts; 3 Roxy Smith – 13pts.