ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LATEST NEWS
Ladies’ Section by Sue Wenmoth
THE St Mellion Ladies held their AGM and presentation evening on Tuesday, November 12.
Outgoing captain Sam Peach presented the prizes to all the winners and then passed the badge to Cathryn Braithwaite. Cathryn is looking forward to a successful and enjoyable year.
Every year there is a charity nominated by the captain. Sam’s was The British Heart Foundation which raised an amazing £3,080. Cathryn’s charity will be The Brain Tumour Charity.
Lady Captain Drive-in – Wednesday, November 13
CATHRYN Braithwaite began her first day being greeted by ladies dressed in an assortment of gardening clothes with an eclectic mix of equipment.
This theme was chosen as Cathryn and her partner Matthew enjoy their allotment.
Cathryn was adorned by friends in a multitude of gardening kit which caused her problems when taking her first drive of the year.
Her first drive was using a blow up banana with a shallot on top of a flowerpot. Although Cathryn took a strong swing, the shallot did not make it to the end of the tee box! She then teed off with the correct ‘tools’ and the ball finished down the fairway.
Thelma McEvoy winning the prize for guessing the distance and direction.
Cathryn organised the competition on the day played over nine holes.
Teams of three played a ‘waltz’ scoring one, two and then three to count repeated over the holes. The weather was perfect – a little chilly with bright sunshine.
Results: 1 Sue Wenmoth, Hilda McKinley and Ghost (Sam Peach) – 35pts; 2 Katy Milne, Viv Kessack and Ghost – 33pts; 3 Cathryn Braithwaite, Sam Peach and Glennis Wootton – 32pts; 4 Helen Wormald, Sally Floyd and Carole Abbott – 32pts; 5 Karen Cook, Pam Hughes and Hazel Beadle – 32pts.
Weekend Stableford – Sunday, November 17
Results: 1 Linda Radley – 40pts; 2 Donna Weeks – 27pts; 3 Sarah Martin – 26pts.
Stableford – Wednesday, November 20
Results: 1 Bridgitte Worth – 35pts; 2 Cathryn Braithwaite – 34pts; 3 Sue Wenmoth – 30pts; 4 Hilda McKinley – 30pts.
Seniors’ Section – ‘The Fossils’ by Keith Field
YET another dry day greeted the Fossils as they took part in a simple 3BBB with two scores counting on Thursday, November 14.
Although they only experienced short flashes of bright autumn sunshine, the temperature was well above normal which meant a very pleasant day on the course.
Although the sanded fairways had not fully settled down, the greens were something special. Not only did they look good and true, they were deceptively quick especially for November and many a return putt was from several feet away rather than just a foot or two.
It can as no surprise that when captain Rob Parsonage announced the winners that there were some impressive scores on the board.
Possibly most interesting that the ‘Ghost’ featured in no less than five of the top six places.
This week Alec Brannan filled the role and from memory must have been the Fossils’ most successful ghost there has ever been.
Top of the pile with an excellent 87 points were James Simpson and Alan Melvern with help from the Ghost.
Second placed Richard Watts, David Furse and Marc Nash scored 84 points without the help of the Ghost and third place went to Alex Naismith, Dave Morton and the ‘Ghost’ himself, Alec Brannan.
Results: 1 James Simpson, Alan Melvern and Ghost – 87; 2 Richard Watts, David Furse and Marc Nash – 84; 3 Alex Naismith, Alec Brannan and Dave Morton – 84; 4 Ghost, Pete Williams and Tony Hurley – 84; 5 Albert Gunning, Tony Prout and Ghost – 82; 6 Ghost, Keith Field and Lawrence Drew – 82.