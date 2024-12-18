By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB
SENIORS’ SECTION ‘THE FOSSILS’- THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
AN IFFY but cool and dry day for the last full outing before Christmas where the captain, Rob Parsonage laid on a festive challenge for the teams of three last Thursday.
The 12 days of Christmas provided the theme of 12 separate challenges on the first 12 holes and there-after play your own game. The challenges varied from enhancing your score to deleting your score and playing with just selected clubs.
Each team had a crib sheet which laid down the challenges and it soon became clear that a team doing well on the first, third and seventh hole would feature high up on the leaderboard.
It was clear that the golfers enjoyed the format and just how they delivered with the scoring.
No less than eight teams exceeded 100 points, with the top two being separated on countback with each scoring a colossal 113 points.
Again, the ghost – who was Phil Cuming – was required and indeed helped out both the top two.
Colin Hatton, resplendent in his elf outfit alongside Chris de Beaufort, were declared the winners with help from the ghost.
Nigel Coulson-Stevens and John Raphael were relegated into second place, again with the help of the ghost.
In third place were the trio of John Clements, Paul Osborne and Mike R Newton with 106 points.
Following the morning’s golf, over 60 Fossils re-assembled in the afternoon for their traditional Christmas lunch.
Furthermore, £308 was raised towards the captain’s charity, SSAFA, as was a further £45.
LADIES’ SECTION by Sue Wenmoth
Fun Day – Wednesday, December 11
A LARGE number of ladies wearing Christmas jumpers, hats and socks played a stableford in teams of four with twoscores to count with double the score on par threes.
Each player had a joker (mini Toblerone) which was used on a hole of their choice to double their score. This competition was followed with mince-pies and cream plus a Christmas quiz.
Crafts made by some of the ladies were for sale in aid of the captain’s charity – The Brain Tumour Trust. Nearly £100 was raised.
All ladies picked a gift which each player and guests had purchased so no-one went home without a lovely surprise.
Results: 1 Sam Peach, Julie Cleaton, Sue Newton and Geraldine Howley – 62pts; 2 Debbie Flanagan, Cheryl Bridgeman, Phillippa Bown and Hazel Beadle – 59; 3 Sue Wenmoth, Karen Ford, Sally Floyd and Ghost – 57; 4 Karen Cook, Helen Wormald, Evelyn Postles and Glynnis Church – 57; 5 Katy Milne, Bridgitte Worth, Gill Connor and Carol Abbot – 55.
By Sara Walker
LOOE GOLF CLUB LADIES’ SECTION
ON A BITTERLY cold morning, 21 hardy lady vets played a Santa hat competition off the blue tees, in teams for three with two scores to count.
The team members took turns wearing the hat, with the hat wearer scoring double points.
It turned out to be a very close competition indeed with winners on 60 points being Carol Stevens, Toni Stokes and Jackie Courts pushing Pat Butler, Alison Talling and Jill Westbrook into second place with 59 points, just ousting Shirley Nicholls, Margaret Bunton and Mo Inglis into third with 58 points.
In celebration of the season, a fourth prize was awarded to Lynne Staines, Jane Patchett and Sheila Tilbrook who came in on 57 points.
All the prizes were of course Christmas themed and after the competition, mince pies and hot drinks were served in the clubhouse when ten non-playing current or past lady vets joined.
A Christmas quiz and secret Santa exchange of presents followed.