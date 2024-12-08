By Keith Field
St Mellion Golf Club Seniors Section ‘The Fossils’ latest
ON A LESS than inviting day last Thursday, the Fossils meandered around the front nine of the Kernow course armed only with three clubs and a putter.
The format was chosen as the annual general meeting was scheduled for 2pm which precluded a full 18 for all starters. The format also demonstrated to most if not all that it is not necessary to carry a full set to score well. An extra benefit on the day was for the players to get in before the heavy rain set in.
Scoring was good and for the winner, Dave Shawcross, it was an excellent 20 points that took him to the top of the leaderboard, but only on countback from Peter Lee.
Countback was also necessary to divide out the minor placings which saw Alax Naismith take third place from Ian Edwards and Simon Waddington all on 19 points.
Even with this demonstration with just a few clubs, no doubt full sets will be tracked around the course this week!
Results: 1 David Shawcross – 20pts (c/b); 2 Peter Lee – 20pts; 3 Alex Naismith (c/b) – 19; Ian Edwards (c/b) – 19; Simon Waddington – 19.
At 2pm, Captain Rob Parsonage welcomed a considerable quantity of Fossils to the AGM.
He welcomed in particular ladies’ captain, Cathryn Braithwaite and Trish Allwood representing SSAFA which was 2024 captain Chris de Beaufort’s nominated charity.
Unfortunately, neither club captain Paul Worth or golf manager David Moon were unable to attend the meeting.
Prior to the business of the meeting, Trish gave a brief overview of how the charity began in 1885 to assist the families of soldiers, but was extended over the years to include all arms of the three services.
She also gave examples of the wide-ranging help that the charity delivers to those in need and she was extremely grateful for the very significant sum raised by the Fossils.
As a relatively unknown charity, they do not generate large sums of money through extensive publicity and so the Fossils’ support was so gratefully received.
Following her presentation, Chris de Beaufort presented her with a cheque for £3,492.83.
In what may well have been a first for the Fossils, ladies’ captain, Cathryn addressed the assembled Fossils and looked forward to next year when a full range of joint events will be supported between the two sections of the club.
Although Mr Moon was absent from the meeting, his presentation to the Men’s AGM was read to the Fossils but unfortunately Mr Worth’s didn’t make it back from Cardiff in time and was unable to join the Fossils.
The main meeting then got underway wherein presentations were made by 2024 captain Chris de Beaufort, treasurer Nigel Coulson-Stevens and from 2025 captain Rob Parsonage who also welcomed Lawrence Rowley, Brian Crichton and Paul Osborne onto the committee following their election.
The formal meeting then closed but was followed by the formal presentation of trophies to the winners of 2024.
By Sue Wenmoth
Ladies’ Section
Wednesday Stableford – December 4
A DULL but dry morning greeted the players and luckily stayed that way all day in a competition won by Sally Floyd.
Results: 1 Sally Floyd – 36pts; 2 Karen Ford – 33; 3 Dee Peake – 32; 4 Julie Cleaton – 32; 5 Wendy Phillips.