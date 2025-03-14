LOOE GOLF CLUB
LADY VETS SECTION by Sara Walker
A Stableford competition was played on Thursday, March 6 off the blue tees over 12 holes.
The scores recorded were two on the odd numbered holes and three on the even numbered holes.
The winners on 66 points were Margaret Bunton, Jackie Courts and Jill Westbrook with Sheila Tilbrook, Norma Knight and Wendy Buckland four points behind in second.
Sara Walker, Lynne Staines and Shirley Nicholls’ score of 60 points was enough for third.
After two days of torrential rain, the weather improved markedly as 20 Looe ladies played 20 men from the Looe Seniors section on Tuesday, February 25.
The ground was very slippery and a couple of tumbles occurred, however no serious was damage done.
The match, which was just a friendly, was played off the ladies’ red tees and men’s greens.
Although played in a very friendly atmosphere, it was as always very competitive.
The format was a ‘Better Ball’ running stableford and on this occasion the Seniors came out winners by a 346 to 328 scoreline.
Penny Weston and Brian Coombes won the ‘Nearest to the Pin’ prize and collected a bottle of wine each supplied by the captains and Roger Turnbull. Roger also picked up the only two of the day and earned himself a bottle.
The next match against the Seniors is in October when we will play for The Shield which was a draw last time out. We as the ladies’ are very much looking forward to the challenge.
Two days later, on a chilly but dry morning, a small field of Lady Vets played a friendly four ball, better ball stableford off the blue tees over nine holes.
The winners on 18 points were Jackie Courts and Sara Walker, while three teams scored 16 points but were separated on countback. Second were Sheila Tilbrook and Norma Knight while Wendy Buckland and Jane Patchett and Shirley Nicholls and Jax Wailes were third and fourth respectively.
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB
LADIES’ SECTION by Sue Wenmoth
WEDNESDAY, March 5 saw a glorious day for the weekly Stableford with bright, warm weather.
Although there has been maintenance on the greens they are still quick, while the winner, Cheryl Bridgeman, is in a purple patch at the moment winning three competitions recently.
Results: 1 Cheryl Bridgeman – 36pts; 2 Karen Ford – 34pts; 3 Pam Hughes – 31pts; 4 Sally Floyd – 28pts.
THE ‘Start of the Season’ competition was held on March 12 and was played over nine holes with teams of three playing two scores to count, doubling the scores on the even number holes plus one advance for each player (a player can advance their ball to another player’s longer, better shot).
The winning team were a long way ahead of second place having amassed 28 points over two holes.
The competition was followed by a quiz and putting competition with delicious cakes made by three members of the committee.
Sue Wenmoth took the putting prize while the star quizzers were Sue Poole, Debbie Flanagan and Cheryl Bridgeman.
A tidy sum of £108 was raised for The Brain Tumour Charity.
Results: 1 Sue Wenmoth, Hilda McKinley and Carol Abbott – 66pts; 2 Karen Ford, Evelyn Postles and Glynis Church – 52pts; 3 Sam Peach, Mary Brinsley and Vera Nancekivell – 52pts; 4 Katie Milne, Sally Floyd and Carole Webb – 50pts.