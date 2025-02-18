By Keith Field
St Mellion Golf Club latest
Seniors’ Section ‘The Fossils’
WITH the temperature hovering just above freezing, no wind to speak of and grey skies above, the early starters set out on a Texas Scramble on Thursday, February 13.
The preceding few days of cold and dry weather had allowed the course to dry out and produced plenty of run on the ball.
Whether it was the cold or inspired golf, the early starters set a fast pace with those early rounds completed in around three and a half hours.
Unfortunately, there were a few withdrawals which meant some unfortunate two-ball teams. Whereas the three-ball teams got 10% of total playing handicap, the two balls were awarded 15% which practically ruled them out of contention.
The early starters of Allan Joel, Malcolm Smith and Greg Clark produced a solid performance with a net score of 62.3, however, that advantage was soon overturned when fourth out Andy Bryan, Paul Turner and Mike Richardson set a new figure of 61.9, an exceptional result.
A real challenge presented itself as Keith Abbott, Chris de Beaufort and Mathew Braithwaite handed in their card.
It turned out that the team had scored a remarkable birdie on the 17th thanks to a spectacular second shot by de Beaufort that faded from the left and planted the ball just three or so inches from the cup. The team of Rob Parsonage, Will Carslaw and birthday boy John Eccles also produced a spectacular approach shot from Eccles that ended up only two inches from the hole alas, but it was not for birdie.
Although a couple of teams were still out on the course when the late challengers arrived back, it was not long after that following scrutiny of the cards, victory went to the team of Bryan, Turner and Richardson by the slimmest of margins, 0.10 over Abbott, de Beaufort and Braithwaite.
As it turned out the top three were well ahead of the rest of the pack.