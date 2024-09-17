LAUNCESTON joint head coach Ian Goldsmith admits they’ve got to be ‘really pleased’ after they made it two wins from two on Saturday in Regional One South West as they won 53-21 at Chew Valley.
The Cornishmen trailed 14-13 in Somerset at the break, but put the afterburners on after the restart to add six more tries.
A delighted Goldsmith said: “In some ways it was a real ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ performance, but when we were good we were really good.
“We went 8-0 up after four minutes, played with a real high tempo and really took it to them.
“But then we found every way possible to shoot ourselves in the foot, especially with the penalties.
“There was wide range of them and in turn that gave their powerful pack several opportunities to score which they were inevitably going to eventually take, and they did.
“But then in the second half we were superb, scored six tries and could have had more.
“So for us in our opening two games to beat a side we hadn’t beaten in donkeys years (Brixham), and then win at a side who hadn’t lost at home for nearly two years, we’ve got to be really pleased.”
Launceston welcome Exmouth on Saturday, the only other side to have ten points from both matches.
Goldsmith said: “Obviously something’s got to give, and they’re a very well established side.
“They’ve got a very powerful backline, probably the biggest in the league in terms of size, so we’ve got to limit the amount of times they get the chance to run at us.
“Steve Perry, who was at Launceston a few years ago, is still in charge and is a very astute coach at this level, and I’m sure he’ll have a plan for me, Ryan and the players to work out as we go along.”