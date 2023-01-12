New Plymouth Gladiators reserve Ben Trigger will ride for Mildenhall Fen Tigers in the National Development League this coming season.
Trigger, who rode for Plymouth Centurions in the NDL in 2022, has been confirmed in the Mildenhall side along with George Congreve, the new New Zealand national champion, and Lee Complin, who guested for Plymouth several times last season in the Championship.
Plymouth-based Trigger, a former British Youth Champion, had a previous spell with Leicester in the NDL, and the Fen Tigers promotion said: "Ben has already shown he is one of the outstanding talents of his generation, making significant strides last year, putting 2.43 onto his average to record a six-point figure for the season, and big things are expected from this stylish youngster.”
Trigger will ride in the Championship for the Gladiators, who are still to confirm their seventh rider to complete their line-up.