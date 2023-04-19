PLYMOUTH Gladiators suffered a narrow 48-42 defeat to Oxford Cheetahs in their opening home match of the new season in the BSN Series last night.
After several days of sunny weather, it was typical that the rain returned during the evening, and riders and officials did really well to get the meeting through so quickly.
It was also a credit to both sets of riders that they served up some cracking entertainment, despite the conditions, with Oxford's very strong top three just about doing enough to see them first past the winning post, with good support from Cameron Heeps and former Gladiator Henry Atkins.
However, it took a last-heat decider, with Scott Nicholls and Sam Masters managing a 5-1 over Richie Worrall and Kyle Howarth.
There were never more than four points between the two sides in a nip-and-tuck affair until after that final race.
The Gladiators can point to a controversial exclusion of Dan Gilkes in heat six, when he clearly had his front wheel taken away by Cheetahs' Lewis Kerr on the first bend, but referee Seth Perkin felt he fell off on his own accord.
They also suffered a blow in heat 14, when Kiwi Jake Turner was forced to go off a 15-metre handicap after jumping the start when already on a warning.
It was not the result the Gladiators would have wanted, but there were several positives to take from the evening.
Turner, in particular, showed why team manager Garry May wanted to sign him, putting behind his tough meeting at Paul Starke's Testimonial with an impressive five, paid six, point haul on his Gladiators debut.
The Gladiators are in action again tonight (7.30pm) when they travel to Poole Pirates in the same competition, with the Pirates currently top of the Southern Group after home and away victories over Oxford.
Plymouth: Richie Worrall 10+1, Kyle Howarth 10, Ben Barker 7+1, Jake Turner 5+1, Paul Starke 5+1, Dan Gilkes 4, Ben Trigger 1.
Oxford: Scott Nicholls 13, Sam Masters 12+2, Lewis Kerr 8, Henry Atkins 6, Cameron Heeps 5, Jordan Jenkins 3, Luke Killeen 1.