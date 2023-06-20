PLYMOUTH Prow Park Gladiators will be seeking to end a seven-match losing streak when they play host to Cab Direct Championship leaders Oxford Cheetahs at The Coliseum tonight.
Plymouth suffered a heavy 57-32 defeat at Scunthorpe last Friday night, leaving them second from bottom of the table, while Oxford moved into top spot with their away win at Berwick Bandits last Saturday.
Gladiators are at full strength, despite heat leaders Kyle Howarth and Ben Barker both missing meetings for their Premiership clubs recently with neck and back injuries respectively.
Oxford include Lewis Kerr despite his recent injury issues, but they will be without second-string Jordan Jenkins.
He withdrew from last night's Premiership match at Belle Vue, riding for Peterborough Panthers, after aggravating a wrist injury when his chain broke. His rides will be covered by rider replacement.
Cheetahs boast a very strong top three in Sam Masters, skipper Scott Nicholls and Kerr, so Plymouth will need to be on the top of their game to come away with a victory this evening,
Oxford team manager Peter Schroeck told the British Speedway website: "Saturday (at Berwick) was another high point for the Cheetahs squad and our confidence and team spirit has really grown in recent weeks.
“But how riders tackle the Plymouth track could not be further from the style required in Berwick.
“Much like at Oxford, it’s a short run to the first turn. But here, as soon as you drop the clutch, you’re always turning which limits opportunities to get your wheels in line.
“We’ve performed well at Plymouth in the past, though, so we’re entering this meeting with a winning mentality knowing we’re capable of stretching our unbeaten run.”
Gates open at 5.45pm (cash only payment at the gate), with the first heat scheduled for 7pm.
Plymouth Prow ParkGladiators: 1. Kyle Howarth (capt), 2. Ben Morley, 3. Ben Barker, 4. Dan Gilkes, 5. Richie Worrall, 6. Jake Turner, 7. Ben Trigger. Team Manager: Garry May.
Monarch Oxford Cheetahs: 1. Sam Masters, 2. Lewi Kerr, 3. Cameron Heeps, 4. Jordan Jenkins (rider replacement), 5. Scott Nicholls (capt), 6. Henry Atkins, 7. Ryan Kinsley. Team Manager: Peter Schroeck.