PLYMOUTH Gladiators’ home Knockout Cup quarter-final second leg against Poole Pirates at The Coliseum tomorrow night has been postponed due to a waterlogged track and a further poor weather forecast.
The re-run of this fixture will now be this Friday (7pm).
Poole will be defending an 18-point lead after their 54-36 victory over the Gladiators at Wimborne Road last Wednesday night.
POOLE 54: Ben Cook 11+3 (3,2’,2’,3,1’), Richard Lawson 11+1 (2,1’,3,3,2), Kyle Newman 10+1 (3,2,3,R,1,1’), Zach Cook 10+1 (2’,3,3,2), Anders Rowe 5+1 (1,2,2’), Steve Worrall 4+1 (R,1’,3,0), Adam Roynon 3+1 (1,1’,1) .
PLYMOUTH 36: Ben Barker 10+1 (0,3,1’,3,3), Richie Worrall 8+1 (3,3,1,1’), Kyle Howarth 7 (3,0,2,2,0), Paul Starke 5 (1,0,2,2), Dan Gilkes 4+1 (2’,1,1,0), Jake Turner 2 (2,R,0.0), Ben Trigger 0 (0,0,0,0).