PLYMOUTH Gladiators complete their home Cab Direct Championship season tonight (7pm) when they welcome Berwick Bandits.
There will be relief all round that the weather is set fair for today, as two previous attempts to race the Bandits this summer have been called off on the evening of the meeting.
The Gladiators are still without Ben Barker (shoulder), Dan Gilkes (scaphoid) and Dan Thompson (shoulder), so they are once again forced into using guests for the meeting.
Rrider replacement will operate for Gilkes, with Birmingham’s Justin Sedgmen coming in for Barker, and Joe Thompson as a guest in place of his twin brother Dan.
For the Bandits, Luke Killeen comes in at reserve for the injured Connor Coles, and they also include Danish veteran Hans Andersen, who rode for Plymouth last season.
Gates open at 5.45pm, with the parade at 6.45pm and tapes up at 7pm.
Plymouth Prow Park Gladiators: 1. Kyle Howarth 2. Dan Gilkes R/R 3. Joe Thompson (guest) 4. Justin Sedgmen (guest) 5. Richie Worrall 6. James Pearson 7. Ben Trigger.
Berwick Bandits: 1. Rory Schlein 2. Steve Boxall 3. Jye Etheridge 4. Leon Flint 5. Hans Andersen 6. Jacob Hook 7. Luke Killeen.