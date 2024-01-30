FORMER Plymouth Gladiators ace Hans Andersen has announced his retirement from the sport after a UK racing career spanning more than two decades.
The 43-year-old Dane rode for Plymouth in the 2022 season, having first come to this country with Poole in 2001.
He went on to win top-flight league titles with Peterborough in 2006 and 2021, and with Swindon in 2012, and also had spells with Ipswich, Coventry, Belle Vue and Leicester at Premiership level, and Berwick last season in the Championship.
Individually he won four GPs and was twice placed fifth in the World Championship, as well as helping his country to two World Cup wins.
Andersen said: “It’s something I’ve been thinking about quietly over winter and Christmas. It feels right now.
“I don’t really feel anything about the damage I’ve suffered. I can still walk and run. I still have many years ahead of me when I would like to wake up without hurting.
“I’m extremely grateful for everything the sport has given me. All the experiences and friendships I’ve made at speedway.
“Now I would like to prioritise my children and my wife who will soon graduate as a doctor. In my career they’ve had to take after me. Now I’d like to pay a little back. I wouldn’t have been able to do my sport without the support of my wife especially.”