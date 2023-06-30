PLYMOUTH Argyle's youngsters have found out who they will be playing in the group stages of the annual SuperCup in Northern Ireland next month.
The prestigious tournament is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and Argyle have been regular visitors to give prospective future Pilgrims a taste of tournament football.
In this season’s competition, an Argyle side led by James Bradley will be in the Junior section, for players born on or after January 1, 2009.
Beginning on Monday, July 24, Argyle will play Charlton Athletic at The Warren, Portstewart, with a 3pm kick-off.
The following day they tackle County Fermanagh at Chimney Corner, Antrim (2pm), and they conclude their group fixtures on Wednesday, July 26, against Scottish side St Mirren, at Parker Avenue, Portrush, at 3pm.
County Fermanagh and St Mirren, with results determining their opponents at future stages.
"The annual trip to Northern Ireland for the SuperCupNI is always a highlight of the year,"Argyle Academy Manager Phil Stokes told the club website.
"It is a prestigious tournament and tremendous experience for young players who aspire to be professionals. We believe tournament football is an important part in a player's development.
"Lots of players have represented Argyle in the competition and gone on to play for our first team. This group now have the opportunity to test themselves against teams across the world."