MANAGER Paul Wotton says his side’s 0-0 draw at Taunton Town was ‘a point gained’ as Truro City were held to a 0-0 draw in Somerset on Tuesday night, writes Gareth Davies.
In difficult conditions owing to a strong wind and heavy rain, Dan Sullivan and Tyler Harvey went close for Truro in the second stanza.
During the opening 45 minutes Rabby Tabu Minizamba, Cameron Evans and Ollie Chamberlain all had genuine sights of goal as Taunton played with the wind and rain at their backs.
And despite City having the conditions in their favour after the break, they couldn’t force a winner as both sides had to be content with a share of the spoils.
“I don’t think you quite realised how bad the conditions were until you walked across the pitch at the end,” Wotton told trurocity.co.uk. “I thought in the first half, we defended really well against the rain and wind and up the little bit of a slope.
“To go in at 0-0, I was more than happy with that. They had a couple of little spells in the first half, but I thought we played out well from the back and we were brave on the ball.
“Second half, when you have the wind behind you, trying to get in the ascendency going down the hill, we never really got going. Taunton started the second half better than us, but after that, did I see us scoring? No. Did I see them scoring? No.”
“The weather deteriorated big time in the second half so I think it is a point gained. The two positives are that we stopped the losing run and we have a clean sheet.
“Some of the boys are a bit down (in the dressing room) but we had to rotate the squad and it worked.
“A couple of boys got the hump but I’m not too fussed about that if I’m honest. They have to see the bigger picture and all in all, I thought it was two teams that battled away to put on a decent spectacle in difficult conditions.”