TORPOINT Athletic against Saltash United is always a game to get football fans in East Cornwall excited, and the two meet tomorrow at The Mill in the Western League Premier Division.
While the Point are comfortably in mid-table and can enjoy their remaining nine games, the Ashes are looking uncomfortably over their shoulder, currently sitting just four points clear of second bottom Wellington.
Both sides have ten ‘cup finals’ although the Ashes will be hoping to secure their Step Five safety at the earliest opportunity.
And although the weather hasn’t been kind in recent weeks, both teams have played.
Torpoint last took to the field on February 20 in a 3-1 reversal by title-chasing Falmouth Town, while the Ashes beat bottom side Millbrook 3-0 last Tuesday night.
Millbrook, who are eight points adrift of Wellington, will aim for a third victory of the season when they welcome North Devon side Ilfracombe Town to Jenkins Park.
While it is more than likely they will be back in the South West Peninsula League next season, the side that will join them in being relegated is anyone’s guess.
Wellington are without a game due to Falmouth Town’s remarkable FA Vase run which continues in Essex tomorrow at Great Wakering Rovers, while third from last Welton Rovers, who failed to raise a side for their trip to Barnstaple Town in midweek, have a tough test when fourth-placed Bridgwater United are in town.
Oldland Abbotonians, who are three points behind Saltash with two games in-hand, are at home against Brixham who won 3-1 at Cornish outfit St Blazey in midweek.
Elsewhere in the division, leaders Helston Athletic will hope to maintain their one-point lead over Clevedon Town.
Helston are on the road to mid-table Street, while Town who are a point behind having played two more games, welcome sixth-placed Barnstaple Town.
Buckland Athletic are sitting fifth despite having just seven games remaining, and the South Devon side host Nailsea and Tickenham, while St Blazey will aim to bounce back from their midweek defeat when they make the long trip up to Somerset to take on Shepton Mallet.
All games kick-off at 3pm.