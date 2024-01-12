LISKEARD Athletic Women have been handed an away tie in the draw for the MH Goals Cornwall Women's Cup quarter-finals.
The South West Regional Women's League Premier Division outfit will travel to face Cornwall Women's League Division One side St Dennis.
Saltash Borough are at home to one league lower Redruth United, while Saltash United face a trip to Helston Athletic in a tasty-looking all-South West Regional League Western Division clash.
The other tie sees St Austell on the road to current Division Two leaders FXSU, who are three leagues below them.
Ties are to be played on Sunday, February 18.