St Piran League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, January 25
WITH leaders Newquay Thirds having the weekend off, Grampound moved to within six points of top spot after thrashing strugglers North Hill 9-0.
Gavin Boon (4) and Dean Dunn (3) shared seven between them with Brendan Hutchins and Nathan Penfold also notching for the villagers.
They remain seven points clear of third-placed Padstow United, albeit having played four more games, after United also eased to victory.
They saw off St Blazey Thirds 5-0 at Jury Park.
Jamie Leigh put them in front on 16 minutes which was added to by Josh Old five minutes before the break.
Padstow continued to pour forward, scoring three more times through Adam Bennett, Kevin Allen and Cameron Ali.
With North Hill losing, St Neot missed the chance to move more than two points ahead after losing 2-1 at Gerrans and St Mawes United Reserves.
Archie Carr and Santiago Trounce netted for the hosts in the opening 45 before the Moorlanders replied in the second half.
The other game was a mid-table battle as Lostwithiel drew 1-1 at Pensilva Reserves.
Ashley Edwards put the visitors in front on 34 minutes, but the Pens earned a point when Sean Hynes netted nine minutes after the restart.