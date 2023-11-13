FORMER Saltash United striker Rubin Wilson has made a surprise move from Helston Athletic to their Toolstation Western League Premier Division rivals Falmouth Town.
The 22-year-old Wilson is a former first-team professional at Plymouth Argyle, where he made his debut against Swindon Town in 2019 in the EFL Trophy as a second-half substitute.
He also had loan spells at Plymouth Parkway and Dorchester Town. After being released by Argyle, Wilson signed for Southern League outfit Bideford at the beginning of the 2021/22 season. A short spell at Saltash and Bodmin followed before moving to Helston, winning the Cornwall Senior Cup and Les Phillips Cup whilst scoring 24 goals in his first season with the club.
“I chose to come to Falmouth Town because it’s a club with ambition, a club which is on the up, and to play in front of the mighty F troop”. Wilson told falmouthtownafc.co.uk
“I think I can bring an effective forward presence to keep defenders occupied and busy, linking with team-mates and ultimately scoring goals.
“This season hopefully I help the club finish as high as possible in the league as I’m cup-tied, and personally to develop and improve as a player.”
“I’m really pleased to get Rubin in,” Falmouth first-team manager Andrew Westgarth said.
“I don’t think it's a great secret of my desire to bring in another senior centre forward to help support Brabyn (Luke Brabyn) and young Jayden (Gilbert).
"We have made a great start to the season, defensively look solid and if we want to be competing at the sharp end of the season we will need competition at the top end of the pitch."
Wilson played his last game for Helston in their 2-2 home draw with Street on Saturday.