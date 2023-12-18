Saturday, December 16
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Town 1 Brixham 1, Buckland Athletic 3 Oldland Abbotonians 1, Falmouth Town 2 Saltash United 1, Helston Athletic 9 Welton Rovers 1, Millbrook 0 Wellington 2, Nailsea and Tickenham 3 Ilfracombe Town 3, Shepton Mallet 0 Clevedon Town 1, Torpoint Athletic 2 St Blazey 0.
SWPL Premier West: Bude Town 3 Bodmin Town 1, Callington Town 1 Wendron United 0, Holsworthy 1 Dobwalls 0, Mullion 0 Newquay 3, Penzance 0 St Austell 4, St Dennis v Liskeard Athletic – Postponed, Truro City Res 5 Sticker 3, Wadebridge Town 1 Launceston 3.
St Piran League, Tracy Banfield Cup second round: St Mawgan 1 Millbrook Res 0.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Launceston Res 1 Callington Town Res 2, Polperro 0 Torpoint Athletic Res 3, Sticker Res 3 North Petherwin 1, Saltash Borough 0 St Dominick 0, St Austell Res 1 Saltash United Res 3.
Division One East: Kilkhampton 8 Roche 0, Liskeard Ath Res 2 St Newlyn East 9, Nanpean 2 Wadebridge Town Res 1, St Blazey Res 2 Torpoint Athletic Thirds 3, St Columb Major 2 Looe Town 6, St Minver v Foxhole Stars – postponed, St Stephen 3 Newquay Res 0.
Division Two East: Dobwalls Res 4 Gorran 0, Lifton 5 St Minver Res 1, Mevagissey v Calstock – home walkover, Pensilva 4 St Breward 2, Saltash U Thirds 4 Lanivet Inn 6, St Teath 5 St Dennis Development 1.
Division Three East: Looe Town Res 1 Lostwithiel 3.
Division Four East: Gerrans and St Mawes United Res 3 St Eval Spitfires 4, North Hill 1 Biscovey 7.
Percy Stephens Cup, third round: Bodmin Dragons 2 Lanreath 7, Gerrans and St Mawes United 1 Bude Town Res 1, Tregony 3 Boscastle Res 1.
Sunday, December 17
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Bristol Rovers 4 Pucklechurch Sports 0, Forest Green Rovers 4 St Austell 2, Frampton Rangers 1 Bishop’s Lydeard 0, Liskeard Athletic 0 Marine Academy Plymouth 2.
Western Division: Bideford 1 Saltash United 7, Middlezoy 0 Helston Athletic 7.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: Bodmin 1 Saltash Borough 3, RNAS Culdrose 2 Mousehole 0.
Division Two: Callington Town 1 Lanner 3, Charlestown 0 St Agnes 9, FXSU v Biscovey – away walkover, Wendron United 5 Ludgvan 0.