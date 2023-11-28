Percy Stephens Cup, Second Round: Gerrans and St Mawes United 1 Gunnislake 0.

Division Four East: Biscovey 4 St Eval Spitfires 1, Delabole United 2 Boscastle Res 1, Indian Queens 3 North Hill 2, Lostwithiel Res 2 Gerrans and St Mawes United Res 1.

St Piran League, Tracy Banfield Cup, First Round: Altarnun 0 Falmouth Town Res 9. Second Round: Porthleven 3 Saltash Utd Res 1, St Dominick 1 St Day 0.

Bray-Evans leaves Seagulls to sign for Parkway and Martindale joins Blues

Flack departs as manager of Sticker

SWPL Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup, Third Round: Callington Town 1 Mullion 3, Camelford 4 Newton Abbot Spurs 1, Newquay 9 Dartmouth 2.

