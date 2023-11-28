Saturday, November 25
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Brixham 1 Welton 1, Clevedon Town 2 Street 1, Falmouth 3 Barnstaple Town 1, Helston Athletic 5 St Blazey 0, Ilfracombe 1 Oldland Abbotonians 0, Saltash United 0 Buckland Ath 2, Shepton Mallet 6 Millbrook 0, Wellington 2 Torpoint Ath 2.
SWPL Premier West: Bude Town 4 Sticker 2, St Austell 4 Wadebridge Town 2, St Dennis 2 Penzance 2, Wendron 0 Liskeard Ath 6.
SWPL Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup, Third Round: Callington Town 1 Mullion 3, Camelford 4 Newton Abbot Spurs 1, Newquay 9 Dartmouth 2.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Second Round: St Blazey Res 4 Pendeen Rovers 2.
St Piran League, Tracy Banfield Cup, First Round: Altarnun 0 Falmouth Town Res 9. Second Round: Porthleven 3 Saltash Utd Res 1, St Dominick 1 St Day 0.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Torpoint Athletic Res 2 Gunnislake 1.
Division One East: Nanpean 1 St Newlyn East 0, Roche 4 Looe Town 2, St Minver 4 Wadebridge Res 1, St Stephen 4 Boscastle 3.
Division Two East: Saltash Utd Thirds 5 Mevagissey 3, St Teath 5 St Minver Res 1.
Division Three East: Bodmin Dragons 4 St Dominick Res 1, Grampound 2 Lanreath 10, Liskeard Athletic Thirds 2 St Mawgan Res 4.
Division Four East: Biscovey 4 St Eval Spitfires 1, Delabole United 2 Boscastle Res 1, Indian Queens 3 North Hill 2, Lostwithiel Res 2 Gerrans and St Mawes United Res 1.
Percy Stephens Cup, Second Round: Gerrans and St Mawes United 1 Gunnislake 0.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Third Round Selected Ties: Bodmin Town Res 2 St Ives Mariners 1, Carharrack v Perranwell Res, Dropship FC 3 Dobwalls Res 0, Foxhole Stars Res 1 Pensilva 3 (aet).
Sunday, November 26
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Bristol Rovers v Frampton – postponed, Forest Green 2 Sherborne 2, Pucklechurch 3 Liskeard Athletic 3.
Western Division: Feniton 1 Helston Athletic 1, Middlezoy 0 Saltash United 8, Sticker 0 Ilminster Town 7.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: RNAS Culdrose 2 Bodmin 0, Saltash Borough 3 Bude Town 1, St Agnes 5 Penryn 0.
Division Two: Biscovey 1 Padstow United 0, Charlestown 0 Callington Town 6, Ludgvan 2 St Agnes Res 2.