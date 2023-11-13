Friday, November 10
SWPL Premier West: Sticker 2 Callington Town 5.
Saturday, November 11
Isuzu FA Vase, Second Round Proper Selected Ties: Barnstaple Town 2 Brimscombe and Thrupp 1, Bridgwater United 5 Longwell Green Sports 2, Buckland Athletic 1 St Austell 3, Cowes Sports 0 Brixham 1, Falmouth Town 3 Moneyfields 0, Highworth Town 5 Newquay 1, Saltash United 0 Downton 1.
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Helston 2 Street 2, Oldland Abbotonians v Torpoint Ath – postponed, St Blazey 5 Wellington 3, Welton v Ilfracombe – postponed.
SWPL Premier West: Bodmin Town v Launceston – postponed, Camelford 2 St Dennis 0, Dobwalls 2 Wendron 3, Liskeard Ath 7 Truro City Res 0, Mullion 1 Holsworthy 3, Wadebridge 3 Penzance 0.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, second round: Callington Res 1 Mousehole 5, Hayle 4 St Minver 3, Illogan RBL 1 Torpoint Ath Res 1 – Torpoint won 4-3 on pens, Ludgvan 1 Gunnislake 3, Nanpean Rovers 2 Camborne School of Mines 1, North Petherwin v Threemilestone – home walkover, Porthleven 1 St Mawgan 0, Redruth United 2 Perranwell 1, RNAS Culdrose 5 Praze-An-Beeble (aet), Saltash Borough 6 St Newlyn East 1, St Dominick 3 St Ives 2, St Just 5 Launceston Res 2, West Cornwall FC 6 Newquay Academy 3.
Cornwall Junior Cup, second round: St Dennis Development 11 North Hill 1.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Millbrook Res 2 Altarnun 0, Polperro 0 Sticker Res 1.
Division One East: Torpoint Athletic Thirds 4 St Stephen 2.
Division Two East: Gorran 2 Calstock 3, Lifton v Dobwalls Res – postponed, Mevagissey 2 Pensilva 7, Saltash United Thirds v St Teath – postponed, St Breward 4 St Minver Res 1.
Division Three East: Gerrans and St Mawes 3 Bude Town Res 8, St Dominick Res v North Petherwin Res – postponed, St Mawgan Res 1 Week St Mary 2.
Division Four East: Biscovey v Gerrans and St Mawes United Res – postponed, Indian Queens 3 Lostwithiel Res 0, St Eval Spitfires v Delabole United – abandoned, Tregony 6 St Teath Res 1.
Percy Stephens Cup: Boscastle Res 3 Grampound 0, Foxhole STars Res 5 Lostwithiel 4, Gunnislake Res 7 Liskeard Ath Thirds 1.
Sunday, November 12
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: St Austell 3 Pucklechurch 2, Forest Green 2 Bishop’s Lydeard 2.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: Bude Town 3 RNAS Culdrose 0.
Division Two: FXSU 10 Wendron United 1, Lanner 13 Charlestown 3, Ludgvan 1 Redruth United 0, Troon 1 Padstow United 5.