Division Four East: Biscovey v Gerrans and St Mawes United Res – postponed, Indian Queens 3 Lostwithiel Res 0, St Eval Spitfires v Delabole United – abandoned, Tregony 6 St Teath Res 1.

Division Three East: Gerrans and St Mawes 3 Bude Town Res 8, St Dominick Res v North Petherwin Res – postponed, St Mawgan Res 1 Week St Mary 2.

Cornwall Intermediate Cup, second round: Callington Res 1 Mousehole 5, Hayle 4 St Minver 3, Illogan RBL 1 Torpoint Ath Res 1 – Torpoint won 4-3 on pens, Ludgvan 1 Gunnislake 3, Nanpean Rovers 2 Camborne School of Mines 1, North Petherwin v Threemilestone – home walkover, Porthleven 1 St Mawgan 0, Redruth United 2 Perranwell 1, RNAS Culdrose 5 Praze-An-Beeble (aet), Saltash Borough 6 St Newlyn East 1, St Dominick 3 St Ives 2, St Just 5 Launceston Res 2, West Cornwall FC 6 Newquay Academy 3.

Isuzu FA Vase, Second Round Proper Selected Ties: Barnstaple Town 2 Brimscombe and Thrupp 1, Bridgwater United 5 Longwell Green Sports 2, Buckland Athletic 1 St Austell 3, Cowes Sports 0 Brixham 1, Falmouth Town 3 Moneyfields 0, Highworth Town 5 Newquay 1, Saltash United 0 Downton 1.

