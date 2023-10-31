Friday, October 27
SWPL Premier West: Camelford 2 Wadebridge Tn 2.
Saturday, October 28
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple 0 Falmouth 0, Bridgwater 4 Shepton Mallet 1, Buckland v Helston – postponed, Millbrook 1 Welton 4, Nailsea and Tickenham 1 Saltash United 0, Oldland 2 Ilfracombe 1, Street 2 St Blazey 2, Torpoint Athletic 3 Clevedon Town 5, Wellington 1 Brixham 5.
SWPL Premier West: Bodmin Town 1 St Austell 5, Bude 1 Dobwalls 6, Holsworthy v Newquay – postponed, Launceston 3 Penzance 3, Mullion 2 Liskeard Athletic 7, Sticker 1 Wendron United 3, Truro City Reserves 4 St Dennis 3.
St Piran League, Tracy Banfield Cup: Altarnun v Falmouth Town Res – postponed, Gunnislake 0 Illogan RBL 3, North Petherwin 1 St Mawgan 3, Porthleven 2 St Austell Res 1, Redruth United 0 Callington Town Res 3, Saltash United Res 3 Polperro 0.
Division One East: Foxhole Stars 5 Newquay Res 1, Looe Town 0 St Columb Major 5, Nanpean Rovers 2 St Stephen 2, Roche 1 Kilkhampton 2, St Blazey Res 7 Boscastle 1, St Minver 5 Torpoint Athletic Thirds 1, Wadebridge Town Res v St Newlyn East – postponed.
Division Two East: Calstock 2 Lifton 1.
Division Three East: Gerrans and St Mawes United home walkover v Liskeard Athletic Thirds, Lostwithiel 7 Grampound 2, St Dominick Res 1 Foxhole Stars Res 0, St Mawgan Res 2 Looe Res 1.
Division Four East: Boscastle Res 3 Lostwithiel Res 1, Delabole United 3 Indian Queens 2.
Sunday, October 29
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Forest Green 2 Pucklechurch 5, Marine Academy Plymouth 3 Frampton Rangers 1.
Western Division: Bideford 2 Middlezoy 0.
Cornwall Women’s Cup: Helston Athletic home walkover v Padstow United, Liskeard Athletic 7 Mousehole 1, Sticker 9 Ludgvan 0.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: RNAS Culdrose 4 Saltash Borough 3. Division Two: Charlestown 0 FXSU 11.