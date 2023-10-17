SWPL Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup, Second Round: Axminster Town 3 Bovey Tracey 2, Bude 1 Liskeard Athletic 2, Callington 3 Truro City Reserves 1, Camelford 4 Torrington 1, Honiton Town 2 Elburton 5, Launceston 1 Dartmouth 2, Mullion 5 Bishop’s Lydeard 2, Newquay 2 Holsworthy 1, Sidmouth 1 Wendron 2, St Austell 4 Bodmin 0, St Dennis 1 Crediton United 4, Sticker 1 Newton Abbot Spurs 2, Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police 2 Ivybridge 3, Teignmouth 3 Dobwalls 1, Torridgeside v Bridport – away walkover, Wadebridge 3 Okehampton 3 – aet, Oke won 4-3 on pens.