Saturday, October 14
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Buckland Athletic 4 Saltash United 3, Clevedon Town 3 Oldland Abbotonians 0, Falmouth Town 1 Shepton Mallet 3, Millbrook 0 Helston Athletic 8, Street 0 Brixham 2, Torpoint Athletic v Barnstaple Town – postponed, Wellington 1 Ilfracombe Town 3, Welton Rovers 0 St Blazey 0.
SWPL Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup, Second Round: Axminster Town 3 Bovey Tracey 2, Bude 1 Liskeard Athletic 2, Callington 3 Truro City Reserves 1, Camelford 4 Torrington 1, Honiton Town 2 Elburton 5, Launceston 1 Dartmouth 2, Mullion 5 Bishop’s Lydeard 2, Newquay 2 Holsworthy 1, Sidmouth 1 Wendron 2, St Austell 4 Bodmin 0, St Dennis 1 Crediton United 4, Sticker 1 Newton Abbot Spurs 2, Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police 2 Ivybridge 3, Teignmouth 3 Dobwalls 1, Torridgeside v Bridport – away walkover, Wadebridge 3 Okehampton 3 – aet, Oke won 4-3 on pens.
St Piran League East, Premier Division: Altarnun 1 St Austell Res 2, Gunnislake 1 Torpoint Athletic Res 0, Saltash Borough 1 Sticker Res 0, Saltash United Res 1 Millbrook Res 1, St Dominick 3 Callington Town Res 0.
St Piran League, Tracy Banfield Cup: Perranwell 3 Launceston Reserves 0.
St Piran League, George Evely Cup, First Round: Boscastle 8 Newquay Reserves 1, Calstock 0 Kilkhampton 8, Gorran 1 Dobwalls Res 3, Liskeard Athletic Res 8 St Columb Major 0, Nanpean Rovers 2 Lanivet Inn 4, Saltash United Thirds 3 Roche 3 – Saltash won 5-4 on pens, St Merryn 2 St Minver 8, St Stephen 0 Foxhole Stars 8, Torpoint Athletic Thirds 1 St Teath 1 – Torpoint won 5-4 on pens.
Cornwall Junior Cup, First Round: North Petherwin Res 2 St Breward 0.
St Piran League, Division Three East: Bodmin Dragons 1 Bude Town Res 2, Foxhole Stars Res 2 Liskeard Athletic Thirds 3, Lanreath 5 Lostwithiel 0, Week St Mary v Grampound – postponed.
Division Four East: Gerrans and St Mawes United Res 0 Boscastle Res 5, Lifton Res 1 Biscovey 0, Lostwithiel Res 1 St Teath Res 2, North Hill 0 St Eval Spitfires 2.
North Devon League, Premier Division: Appledore Res 5 Appledore Lions 3, Fremington v Braunton - postponed, Holsworthy Res 1 Park United 4, Landkey Town 2 Boca Seniors 4, North Molton Res 3 Eastside 7, Shamwickshire Rovers 5 Hartland Clovelly 0.
Senior Division: Bideford Res 6 Woolsery 2, Braunton Res 9 Combe Martin 4, Ilfracombe Town Res 3 Fremington Res 0, Lynton v Torridgeside Res - postponed, Northam Lions 1 AFC Dumnonii 3.
Intermediate One: Braunton Thirds 2 Langtree Lions 3, Hartland Clovelly Res 1 Morwenstow 6, High Bickington 2 Sandymere Blues 1, Putford 4 South Molton 2.
Intermediate Two: Combe Martin Res v Merton - postponed, Georgeham and Croyde Rovers 3 Holsworthy Thirds 2, Morwenstow Res 1 Bridgerule 4.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three: Halwill 3 Heavitree United 3, University of Exeter Fifths 2 Hemyock 1.
Sunday, October 15
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Marine Academy Plymouth 4 liskeard Athletic 1, Picklechurch Sports 1 Bristol Rovers 1, St Austell 3 Forest Green Rovers 2.
Western Division: Helston 2 Feniton 1, Middlezoy 0 Ilminster 6, Sticker 4 Bideford 2.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: Bodmin 6 Wadebridge Town 0, Bude Town 3 Penryn 3, Mousehole 2 Saltash Borough 1, St Dennis 0 St Agnes 7.
Division Two: Dropship 0 Troon 6, FXSU 8 Callington 1, Lanner 2 St Agnes Res 0, Ludgvan 1 Wendron 2, Padstow United 0 Biscovey 2, Redruth United 5 Charlestown 1.
Devon Women’s Senior Cup, First Round: Bradworthy 3 Exeter City Res 4.
Launceston Cup, First Round: North Hill 0 Gunnislake Res 8.