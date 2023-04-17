Saturday, April 15
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple 4 Shepton Mallet 0, Buckland 1 MILLBROOK 0, Cadbury Heath 0 Helston 2, Clevedon Town 2 SALTASH UTD 1, Ilfracombe 0 Street 2, Keynsham 0 Mousehole 3, Sherborne 2 Falmouth 1, Wellington 1 TORPOINT 5.
SWPL Premier East: Bovey Tracey 2 Elburton Villa 0, Brixham 1 Bridport 0, Dartmouth 1 Cullompton Rangers 4, HOLSWORTHY 1 Teignmouth 0, Honiton Town 1 Torrington 1, Ivybridge Town 1 Okehampton Argyle 1, Newton Abbot Spurs 1 Axminster Town 2.
SWPL Premier West: Bodmin Town 1 Dobwalls 2, CALLINGTON TOWN 1 Wendron United 5, Mullion 2 Wadebridge Town 3, St Dennis 3 Liskeard Athletic 5, Sticker 0 Newquay 2.
St Piran League East: ALTARNUN v Saltash Borough – postponed, Millbrook Res 5 St Austell Res 5, ST DOMINICK 2 St Mawgan 1, Torpoint Athletic Res 3 Sticker Res 3.
East Cornwall Premier League: Foxhole Stars 3 Torpoint Athletic Thirds 0, Looe Town 3 Liskeard Athletic Res 4, Newquay Academy 4 Wadebridge Town Res 0, Roche 0 St Blazey Res 4, St Columb Major 0 Nanpean Rovers 2, St Minver 1 St Newlyn East 4, St Teath 3 St Stephen 0.
Duchy League, Premier Division: Dobwalls Res 0 Gorran 2, Lanivet Inn 4 St Merryn 3, Lifton 5 St Breward 0, Lostwithiel 2 Polzeath 5, Saltash United Thirds 7 ST DOMINICK RES 0. Division One: Boscastle Res 1 St Mawgan Res 5, GUNNISLAKE RES v Holywell and Cubert – home walkover, North Petherwin Res 0 CALSTOCK 1, St Cleer 2 Foxhole Stars Res 3. Division Two: WEEK ST MARY v Lostwithiel Res – postponed.
Sunday, April 16
Cornwall Women’s League, Division Two: CALLINGTON TOWN 3 St Agnes 10, Penryn 4 Wendron United 0, Redruth United 0 Padstow United 1, Wadebridge Town 5 Charlestown 0.
Launceston Cup semi-final at Launceston AFC: ST BREWARD v North Petherwin – postponed.
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Forest Green 4 Warminster 0, LISKEARD ATHLETIC 1 Torquay United 1, Poole 2 Bishop’s Lydeard 2, Royal Wootton Bassett 5 Ilminster 0.