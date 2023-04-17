Duchy League, Premier Division: Dobwalls Res 0 Gorran 2, Lanivet Inn 4 St Merryn 3, Lifton 5 St Breward 0, Lostwithiel 2 Polzeath 5, Saltash United Thirds 7 ST DOMINICK RES 0. Division One: Boscastle Res 1 St Mawgan Res 5, GUNNISLAKE RES v Holywell and Cubert – home walkover, North Petherwin Res 0 CALSTOCK 1, St Cleer 2 Foxhole Stars Res 3. Division Two: WEEK ST MARY v Lostwithiel Res – postponed.

