Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Barnstaple Town v Saltash United, Cadbury Heath v Ashton and Backwell United, Clevedon Town v Mousehole, Falmouth Town v Bridgwater United, Helston Athletic v Shepton Mallet, Sherborne Town v Ilfracombe Town, Torpoint Athletic v Buckland Athletic, Wellington v Millbrook.

