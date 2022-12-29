Saturday, December 31
SWPL Premier East (2pm unless stated): Bovey Tracey v Ivybridge, Bridport v Sidmouth, Cullompton v Crediton, Dartmouth v Newton Abbot Spurs, Elburton v Plymouth Marjon, Honiton v Axminster, Okehampton Argyle v Torrington, Teignmouth v Brixham (12pm), Torridgeside v Holsworthy (12pm).
SWPL Premier West (2pm): St Dennis v St Blazey, St Austell v Sticker, Bude Town v Launceston, Callington Town v Dobwalls, Godolphin Atlantic v Bodmin Town, Liskeard Athletic v Camelford, Mullion v Penzance, Wadebridge Town v Newquay.
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm unless stated): Nanpean Rovers v Liskeard Athletic Res, Newquay Academy v Wadebridge Town Res, St Blazey Res v Foxhole Stars, St Newlyn East v St Columb Major (1pm), St Stephen v St Dennis Res, St Teath v North Petherwin.
Monday, January 2
Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Barnstaple Town v Saltash United, Cadbury Heath v Ashton and Backwell United, Clevedon Town v Mousehole, Falmouth Town v Bridgwater United, Helston Athletic v Shepton Mallet, Sherborne Town v Ilfracombe Town, Torpoint Athletic v Buckland Athletic, Wellington v Millbrook.
SWPL Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup (2pm): Sidmouth Town v Okehampton Argyle.
St Piran League East (11am): St Austell Res v St Mawgan, Altarnun v Callington Town Res.
St Piran League League Cup (2pm): Gunnislake v St Dominick, Millbrook Res v Polperro.