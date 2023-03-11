THE wet weather has claimed several South West Peninsula League fixtures today.
In Premier West, the Bodmin v Mullion and St Blazey v Launceston games are off due to waterlogged pitches, while in Premier East, Holsworthy against Brixham is off.
But Liskeard Athletic v Sticker, Camelford v Callington Town and Dobwalls v Newquay all go ahead as scheduled.
The Holsworthy v Brixham game has been rescheduled for April 19.
In the East Cornwall Premier League, St Dennis Reserves versus Liskeard Athletic Reserves is also off, as is Foxhole Stars Reserves against Looe Town Reserves in Duchy League Division One.