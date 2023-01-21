Andy Watkins scored a hat-trick on his debut for St Blazey as they swept aside Bodmin Town 6-0 at Priory Park last night in front of a good-sized crowd.
Bodmin's team made up of plenty of youngster and one or two wise, old heads tried their best but the gulf in experience and class was clear to see in this South West Peninsula League Premier West clash.
Luke Cloke put St Blazey ahead after 21 minutes with a superb turn and shot, and Watkins added their second and his first 10 minutes later when Josh Hambleton was adjudged to have handled a cross and Watkins fired home from the penalty spot, despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Ryan Rickard.
A Watkins free header from Kyle Marks' cross made it 3-0 right on the stroke of half-time.
Cloke and Watkins added further goals inside the opening 15 minutes of the second half, before substitute Rio Ward rounded off the scoring 12 minutes from time.
Danny Zalick had the chance of a late consolation goal for Bodmin, but his close-range header hit the legs of St Blazey goalkeeper Shaun Semmens.
Full report and reaction in next week's Cornish Times.