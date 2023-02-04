Andy Watkins' 85th-minute penalty was the difference between the sides as St Blazey won 1-0 at Dobwalls in a hard-fought game at Lantoom Park last night.
The spot-kick was awarded by referee Ross Wilcox after Dobwalls centre-back Billy Westlake was deemed to have played the man before the ball.
St Blazey had largely dominated the second half of what was an entertaining game but were kept at bay by some excellent defending, and some fine goalkeeping by Paul Thompson, who got a hand to Watkins' spot-kick but just could not keep it out.
The hosts, missing key players Kelvin Fyneboy and Matt Thackeray, were further handicapped when Vinnie Harper-Inniss- was sent off only five minutes after coming on for the injured Joe Cook, for an out of control tackle on Kyle Marks.
Dobwalls had strong appeals for a penalty of their own turned away in the 89th minute by Wilcox, who kept excellent control of the game.
This was a big win for St Blazey in their battle to win the Premier West title against a young Dobwalls side who once again showed they can compete with the best in the league.
Full report and reaction in next week's Cornish Times.